Kemp Alderman Named 2025 Southern League All-Star

Published on September 23, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Kemp Alderman

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Kemp Alderman(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, FL - Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday the 2025 Southern League award winners and All-Star team, with outfielder Kemp Alderman taking home All-Star honors for his standout season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Alderman, 23, was selected by the Marlins in the second round of the 2023 Draft out of the University of Mississippi and is currently rated the #10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. In a team-leading 110 games for the Blue Wahoos in 2025, Alderman batted .282/.337/.447 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI. Though he was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville with two weeks remaining in Pensacola's season, Alderman finished second in the Southern League in slugging percentage (.447), third in total bases (184) and triples (5), fourth in OPS (.784), fifth in batting average (.282), tied for sixth in home runs (15), and seventh in hits (116).

Alderman was named Southern League Player of the Week three different times in 2025 (4/4-4/6, 5/27-6/1 and 7/29-8/3), setting a Blue Wahoos franchise record. He becomes the first Blue Wahoos player to earn Southern League postseason All-Star honors as an outfielder since Peyton Burdick in 2021, and just the third all-time (Josh Fellhauer, 2012).

A complete list of previous Blue Wahoos Southern League postseason All-Stars is below:

2012 Josh Fellhauer OF

2015 Zack Weiss RP

2016 Alejandro Chacin RP

2019 Travis Blankenhorn 2B

2021 Peyton Burdick OF

2021 Max Meyer SP

2021 Jake Eder SP

2021 Colton Hock RP

2022 Troy Johnston 1B

2023 Troy Johnston 1B

2023 Patrick Monteverde SP

2023 Jefry Yan RP

2023 Kevin Randel MGR

2025 Kemp Alderman OF

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.