Denzer Guzmán Named Southern League Postseason All-Star

Published on September 23, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Minor League Baseball today announced that Denzer Guzmán, 2025 infielder for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, has been named a Southern League Postseason All-Star.

Guzmán, 21, a native of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, becomes the sixth player in Trash Pandas history to earn postseason All-Star honors, and just the second shortstop, joining Kyren Paris (2023).

The highlight of Guzmán's season came in July, when he was named Southern League Player of the Month after a scorching stretch in which he led the league and ranked fifth in all of Double-A with a 1.020 OPS, 47 total bases, and 13 extra-base hits. He also ranked among league leaders with a .333 batting average, .580 slugging percentage, .440 on-base percentage, and nine doubles for the month. On July 13 in Chattanooga, Guzmán made history by recording the second five-hit game in Trash Pandas history, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.

His performance earned him a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 2. At the time of his promotion, Guzmán ranked second in the Southern League in doubles (23), tied for first in extra-base hits (35), sixth in RBIs (53), tied for fourth in total bases (139), tied for seventh in home runs (11), seventh in slugging percentage (.424), and tied for 10th in OPS (.754). He also led Rocket City with 16 multi-RBI games, consistently coming through in clutch situations.

In total, Guzmán batted .247 with 17 home runs, 30 doubles, one triple, 74 RBIs, and 65 runs scored in 129 games between Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake before being selected to the Angels' Major League roster on September 13. He collected his first MLB hit that night, and just three days later, hit his first career home run in Milwaukee.

So far, Guzmán has appeared in eight games for the Angels, all at shortstop, playing error-free defense in 24 chances while offensively batting .154 with two home runs. At 21, he became the youngest position player to debut for the Angels since 2023 and the youngest foreign-born position player since Aurelio Rodriguez (1967-69).

Guzmán joins an exclusive group of Trash Pandas to earn postseason All-Star recognition: Mitch Nay (2021, 3B), Eric Torres (2022, Reliever of the Year), Kyren Paris (2023, SS), Gustavo Campero (2024, OF), and Caden Dana (2024, RHP).

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Angels on January 15, 2021, Guzmán continues to rise as one of the system's top young position players, ranked No. 9 overall and No. 3 among hitters in the Angels organization by MLB Pipeline.

The Trash Pandas are gearing up for a busy offseason at Toyota Field, featuring the

Fall Festival & Movie Night on October 31 and the BRAND NEW Christmas Light Show, running November 21 through December 28. For details on these and other events, visit trashpandas.com/events.

To keep up with all things Rocket City Trash Pandas in the offseason, please visit trashpandasbaseball.com.







Southern League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.