2026 Mini Plans on Sale Now

Published on November 5, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Baseball season is just around the corner, and fans can now lock in their seats for the 2026 Rocket City Trash Pandas season with the return of the popular 20-Game Mini Plans, available now.

Three exciting options - the Apollo Plan, Mercury Plan, and Gemini Plan - offer fans the flexibility to enjoy Toyota Field throughout the season while keeping the same great seats for every game. Each plan features 20 games, field-level seating or 4-top tables, and exclusive perks designed for dedicated Trash Pandas fans.

Apollo Plan

20 total games

Includes Opening Night and Father's Day

4 Friday, 2 Saturday, and 4 Sunday games

6 Post-Game Fireworks Shows

Mercury Plan

20 total games

Includes Independence Day Eve

5 Friday, 3 Saturday, and 3 Sunday games

8 Post-Game Fireworks Shows

Gemini Plan

20 total games

Includes Easter Sunday and Memorial Day Sunday Fireworks

2 Friday, 4 Saturday, and 4 Sunday games

7 Post-Game Fireworks Shows

All Mini Plans include consistent field-level or 4-top table seating for all 20 games, with every seat offering backs and armrests. Fans also receive a 20% discount on parking and a 10% discount on merchandise.

Fans can select their seats upfront when purchasing a plan and keep those same seats for all 20 games. The Trash Pandas open their sixth season April 3-5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field.

Fans can secure their 2026 Mini Plans through official Trash Pandas channels to ensure authenticity and avoid inflated prices on third-party websites. Tickets are available online at tptix.com, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office during regular business hours, or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. To schedule a time to view seats in person or speak with a ticket representative, fans can call 256-325-1403 ext. 2 or email [email protected].

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running November 21 through December 28. Visit trashpandas.com/events for details.

Stay connected with the Trash Pandas all offseason at trashpandasbaseball.com and on social media @trashpandasbaseball.







Southern League Stories from November 5, 2025

2026 Mini Plans on Sale Now - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.