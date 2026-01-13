International Exhibition Series Launches at Toyota Field this Spring

MADISON, AL - Announced today at a press conference at TOYOTA Field, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, in partnership with the TOYOTA Red Cruisers, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, announced the Global Baseball Series 2026, an international community-driven cultural exchange event.

This exhibition series brings the TOYOTA Red Cruisers -a team comprised of full-time Athlete Employees from Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan-to North Alabama. The visit serves as a bridge for cultural and educational exchange, celebrating the long-standing community partnership between Japan and the North Alabama region.

Global Baseball Series Schedule at TOYOTA Field:

Monday, March 30: TOYOTA Red Cruisers vs. Alabama A&M University

Tuesday, March 31: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. University of Alabama Huntsville

Wednesday, April 1: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. TOYOTA Red Cruisers

All games in the Global Baseball Series will feature a 6:35 pm first pitch, with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Tickets for all three games are on sale now by visiting TPTix.com.

Following the Global Baseball Series, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will open the 2026 regular season at home on Friday, April 3, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at TOYOTA Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, launching a three-game Opening Weekend homestand that runs through Sunday, April 5.







