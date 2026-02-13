Promo Week: 2026 Jersey Fundraisers, Supply Drives & Community Initiatives

Published on February 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue to expand their impact across North Alabama and the Greater Tennessee Valley through community initiatives, fundraising events, and charitable partnerships led by the Trash Pandas Foundation, the organization's charitable arm.

During the 2025 season, the Trash Pandas supported local organizations through in-ballpark partnerships and direct giving efforts, including:

$57,000 in in-kind donations through Community Spotlight Tables

More than $15,000 donated to pet nonprofits through Dog Days and Cat Night

Five collection drives hosted during the season

Over $78,916.21 raised through eight specialty jersey auctions

The Trash Pandas front office staff also logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours throughout the year. Additionally, more than 300 donation requests were approved to support fundraising efforts for organizations throughout North Alabama and beyond.

2026 Community Initiatives

Dog Days

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays moves Dog Days to Tuesdays, welcoming fans and their four-legged companions to Toyota Field. The club will again partner with organizations such as the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and Lifeline Pet Rescue. A $1 donation is required per dog entering the ballpark, benefiting participating nonprofits.

2026 Specialty Jersey Auctions

The Trash Pandas will host the following jersey auctions during the 2026 season, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations:

Sunday, April 19 - Autism Awareness Jersey Auction

Saturday, May 23 - Harry Potter Jersey Auction

Thursday, June 4 - Margaritaville Jersey Auction

Friday, July 3 - Patriotic Jersey Auction

Saturday, August 8 - Space Jersey Auction

Sunday, August 9 - PAW Patrol Jersey Auction

Donation Drives

Donation drives allow fans to donate items upon entering TOYOTA Field, which benefit local charities at select games.

Saturday, April 4 - Prom Dress Drive

Thursday, May 21 - Diaper Drive benefiting Owen's House with the Downtown Rescue Mission

Tuesday, June 2 - Self-Care Drive

Wednesday, July 1 - Board Game & Toy Drive benefiting CAJA of Madison County

Saturday, July 25 - Backpack Drive benefiting The Caring Link

Friday, August 21 - Huntsville Stars Hat Raffle

Saturday, September 5 - Coats, Socks, Blankets, and Beanies Drive benefiting Shower Up

Hometown Throwdown Series

The Hometown Throwdown Series, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, returns for its second season in 2026. Each designated community night celebrates a local municipality and pairs it with a community charity. Fans may contribute directly when purchasing tickets, and at the conclusion of the series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation based on attendance. 2026 Hometown Throwdown dates include:

Friday, April 3 - Madison (Kids to Love)

Thursday, April 30 - Athens-Limestone County (Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo)

Tuesday, May 19 - Lawrence County (Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center)

Thursday, May 21 - Decatur-Morgan County (Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Thursday, June 18 - Marshall County (United Way of Marshall County)

Saturday, July 11 - The Shoals (Shoals Dream Center)

Saturday, July 25 - Jackson County (Highlands Foundation)

Friday, August 7 - Tennessee (Kid's Place / A Child Advocacy Center)

Wednesday, August 19 - Hartselle (Sleep in Heavenly Peace)

Friday, August 21 - Huntsville (Free 2 Teach)

Saturday, August 22 - Cullman County (The Link of Cullman County)

Visit the Hometown Throwdown site HERE to learn more, donate, and purchase tickets to these games. To learn about even more community and fundraising initiatives for the 2026 season and how you can get involved, visit trashpandasfoundation.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).

Promo Week Schedule:

Monday - Weekly Promotions

Tuesday - Giveaways & Appearances

Wednesday - Theme Nights & Special Ticket Packages

Thursday - Specialty Jersey Fundraisers, Supply Drives & Community Initiatives

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.