Promo Week: 2026 Theme Nights and Special Ticket Packs

Published on February 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have put together an exciting lineup of theme ticket packages ahead of their fourth season of baseball at Toyota Field. Each includes a reserved box-seat ticket and a special collectible item.

"Our theme nights and ticket packages are all about creating memorable experiences for our fans," said Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "We work hard to make each night feel unique - whether that's through music, themed jerseys and apparel, or interactive elements throughout the ballpark. It's about more than just the game; it's about creating an atmosphere where fans can dress up, celebrate together, and be part of something special at TOYOTA Field."

Theme Nights

Friday, April 3 - Opening Night Festivities

Saturday, April 4 - In My Trash Panda ERA Night

Sunday, April 5 - Easter (Postgame Easter Egg Hunt)

Tuesday, April 14 - Dance Night

Thursday, April 16 - Golf Night

Friday, May 1 - Star Wars Night

Saturday, May 2 - Country Night with Heartland

Sunday, May 3; Saturday, July 11; Sunday, August 23 - Lunáticos Day

Friday, May 22 - Halloween Night

Saturday, May 23 & Sunday, May 24 - Harry Potter Weekend

Thursday, June 4 - Margaritaville Night

Saturday, June 6 - Negro League Tribute & Juneteenth Night

Sunday, June 7 - Armed Forces Day

Wednesday, June 17 - Garbage Man Appreciation Day

Thursday, June 18 - World Cup Night

Friday, June 19 - BBQ Weekend: Bama Butts Night

Saturday, June 20 - BBQ Weekend: Alabama White Sauce Night

Wednesday, July 1 - Superhero Night

Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 9 & Friday, July 10 - Dinosaur Weekend

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July

Thursday, August 6 - Grateful Dead Night

Saturday, August 8 - Space Night

Sunday, August 9 - PAW Patrol Day

Friday, August 21 - Huntsville Stars Night

Saturday, August 22 - Oktoberfest

September 2 - Dance and Cheer Night

Thursday, September 3 - Hit for the Cycle Night

Friday, September 4 - Huntsville Havoc Night

Saturday, September 5 - Japanese Heritage Night

Fans can enhance their Theme Night Experience with these add-ons.

Opening Night Pack with Hat - Friday, April 3

The Opening Night package includes reserved seats and caps, with fans able to select from multiple hat styles at the Junkyard Team Store. The evening also features postgame fireworks.

Trash Pandas ERA Ticket & Tee Pack - Saturday, April 4

This package includes a game ticket, loaded value usable at concessions or the team store, and a specialty "In My Sprocket ERA" T-shirt. Paul Sidoti will perform pregame, throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and participate in autographs.

Star Wars Ticket & Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Bat - Friday, May 1

Fans can receive a game ticket, a glow-in-the-dark mini bat, and loaded value as part of the Star Wars Night package.

Harry Potter - Super Carlin Brothers Podcast Experience - Saturday, May 23

Night one of Harry Potter Weekend includes access to the SportsMED Stadium Club, a meet-and-greet with the Super Carlin Brothers, a live podcast taping of "Through the Griffin Door," a buffet, and a guaranteed giveaway. Availability is limited.

BBQ Weekend Ticket & Custom Hat Packs - June 19-20

BBQ Weekend packages offer options that include game tickets, BBQ sampling, and custom hats featuring both BBQ Weekend logos.

Grateful Dead Ticket & Tee Pack - Thursday, August 6

This package includes a game ticket and a limited-edition themed T-shirt, bringing together baseball and music for a special night at Toyota Field.

PAW Patrol VIP Meet & Greet - Sunday, August 9

The VIP package includes a game ticket, a themed jersey, and a meet-and-greet with Chase prior to the game. Availability is limited.

Oktoberfest Ticket & Beer Pack - Saturday, August 22

Oktoberfest packages include a game ticket and a beer sampling experience as part of the annual celebration.

Japanese Heritage Night Loaded Ticket Pack - Saturday, September 5

This package includes a game ticket and loaded value that can be redeemed at concessions or the Junkyard Team Store during the game.

Multiple Game Theme Night Ticket Packs

Lunáticos 3-Game Pack

The Lunáticos 3-Game Pack includes a ticket to all three Lunáticos dates along with a Lunáticos adjustable cap. Game dates are Sunday, May 3; Saturday, July 11; and Sunday, August 23.

Kids Multi-Game Pack

The Kids Multi-Game Pack includes five themed games, each with loaded value. Included dates are Sunday, April 5 (Postgame Easter Egg Hunt); Sunday, May 24 (Harry Potter Sunday); Sunday, August 9 (PAW Patrol Day); Friday, July 24 (Pirate & Princess Night); and Wednesday, July 1 (Superhero Night).

All night-theme ticket packages can be purchased HERE. Additional packages may be announced at later dates.

Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).

Promo Week Schedule:

Monday - Weekly Promotions

Tuesday - Giveaways & Appearances

Wednesday - Theme Nights & Special Ticket Packages

Thursday - Specialty Jersey Fundraisers, Supply Drives & Community Initiatives

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







