Promo Week: 2026 Theme Nights and Special Ticket Packs

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have put together an exciting lineup of theme ticket packages ahead of their fourth season of baseball at Toyota Field. Each includes a reserved box-seat ticket and a special collectible item.
"Our theme nights and ticket packages are all about creating memorable experiences for our fans," said Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "We work hard to make each night feel unique - whether that's through music, themed jerseys and apparel, or interactive elements throughout the ballpark. It's about more than just the game; it's about creating an atmosphere where fans can dress up, celebrate together, and be part of something special at TOYOTA Field."
Theme Nights
Friday, April 3 - Opening Night Festivities
Saturday, April 4 - In My Trash Panda ERA Night
Sunday, April 5 - Easter (Postgame Easter Egg Hunt)
Tuesday, April 14 - Dance Night
Thursday, April 16 - Golf Night
Friday, May 1 - Star Wars Night
Saturday, May 2 - Country Night with Heartland
Sunday, May 3; Saturday, July 11; Sunday, August 23 - Lunáticos Day
Friday, May 22 - Halloween Night
Saturday, May 23 & Sunday, May 24 - Harry Potter Weekend
Thursday, June 4 - Margaritaville Night
Saturday, June 6 - Negro League Tribute & Juneteenth Night
Sunday, June 7 - Armed Forces Day
Wednesday, June 17 - Garbage Man Appreciation Day
Thursday, June 18 - World Cup Night
Friday, June 19 - BBQ Weekend: Bama Butts Night
Saturday, June 20 - BBQ Weekend: Alabama White Sauce Night
Wednesday, July 1 - Superhero Night
Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 9 & Friday, July 10 - Dinosaur Weekend
Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night
Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July
Thursday, August 6 - Grateful Dead Night
Saturday, August 8 - Space Night
Sunday, August 9 - PAW Patrol Day
Friday, August 21 - Huntsville Stars Night
Saturday, August 22 - Oktoberfest
September 2 - Dance and Cheer Night
Thursday, September 3 - Hit for the Cycle Night
Friday, September 4 - Huntsville Havoc Night
Saturday, September 5 - Japanese Heritage Night
Fans can enhance their Theme Night Experience with these add-ons.
Opening Night Pack with Hat - Friday, April 3
The Opening Night package includes reserved seats and caps, with fans able to select from multiple hat styles at the Junkyard Team Store. The evening also features postgame fireworks.
Trash Pandas ERA Ticket & Tee Pack - Saturday, April 4
This package includes a game ticket, loaded value usable at concessions or the team store, and a specialty "In My Sprocket ERA" T-shirt. Paul Sidoti will perform pregame, throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and participate in autographs.
Star Wars Ticket & Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Bat - Friday, May 1
Fans can receive a game ticket, a glow-in-the-dark mini bat, and loaded value as part of the Star Wars Night package.
Harry Potter - Super Carlin Brothers Podcast Experience - Saturday, May 23
Night one of Harry Potter Weekend includes access to the SportsMED Stadium Club, a meet-and-greet with the Super Carlin Brothers, a live podcast taping of "Through the Griffin Door," a buffet, and a guaranteed giveaway. Availability is limited.
BBQ Weekend Ticket & Custom Hat Packs - June 19-20
BBQ Weekend packages offer options that include game tickets, BBQ sampling, and custom hats featuring both BBQ Weekend logos.
Grateful Dead Ticket & Tee Pack - Thursday, August 6
This package includes a game ticket and a limited-edition themed T-shirt, bringing together baseball and music for a special night at Toyota Field.
PAW Patrol VIP Meet & Greet - Sunday, August 9
The VIP package includes a game ticket, a themed jersey, and a meet-and-greet with Chase prior to the game. Availability is limited.
Oktoberfest Ticket & Beer Pack - Saturday, August 22
Oktoberfest packages include a game ticket and a beer sampling experience as part of the annual celebration.
Japanese Heritage Night Loaded Ticket Pack - Saturday, September 5
This package includes a game ticket and loaded value that can be redeemed at concessions or the Junkyard Team Store during the game.
Multiple Game Theme Night Ticket Packs
Lunáticos 3-Game Pack
The Lunáticos 3-Game Pack includes a ticket to all three Lunáticos dates along with a Lunáticos adjustable cap. Game dates are Sunday, May 3; Saturday, July 11; and Sunday, August 23.
Kids Multi-Game Pack
The Kids Multi-Game Pack includes five themed games, each with loaded value. Included dates are Sunday, April 5 (Postgame Easter Egg Hunt); Sunday, May 24 (Harry Potter Sunday); Sunday, August 9 (PAW Patrol Day); Friday, July 24 (Pirate & Princess Night); and Wednesday, July 1 (Superhero Night).
All night-theme ticket packages can be purchased HERE. Additional packages may be announced at later dates.
Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).
