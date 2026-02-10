Promo Week Continues with 2026 Giveaway & Appearance Lineup

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas' 2026 promotional calendar features a record number of giveaway and appearance dates, highlighted by premium items distributed at the Pepsi Gates throughout the season.

"I love our gate giveaway schedule this year. There are items I've wanted to include for years, and I can't wait to see how our fans react when we unveil all of the designs," said Ricky Fernandez, Senior Director of Marketing and Promotions.

Premium Giveaways

Unless otherwise noted, giveaways are first-come, first-served and distributed when gates open 65 minutes before first pitch. All promotions are subject to change.

Friday, April 3 - 2026 Magnet Schedule (3,000 fans)

Tuesday, April 14 - Zach Neto Replica Jersey (1,000 adults) presented by Storm Guard Roofing

Tuesday, April 28 - James Spann Bobblehead (1,000 adults) presented by SportsMED

Thursday, April 30 - Home Plate Door Mat (1,000 fans) presented by Hughes Properties

Saturday, May 2 - Cowboy Hat (1,000 adults) presented by Jack's Western Wear

Sunday, May 3 - Lunáticos Day Flag (1,000 fans) presented by Telemundo

Sunday, May 24 - Harry Potter Fleece Blanket (1,000 adults)

Sunday, June 7 - Armed Forces Red, White & Blue Cap (1,000 adults) presented by SAIC

Tuesday, June 16 - Hawaiian Shirt (1,000 adults) presented by Attain at Bradford Creek

Thursday, June 18 - Youth Soccer Jersey (1,000 kids) presented by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy

Wednesday, July 1 - Patriotic SPROCKET Bobblehead (1,000 fans) presented by Capital Trailways

Thursday, July 2 - Youth Patriotic Jersey (1,000 kids) presented by NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR

Saturday, July 11 - Luchador Mask Giveaway (1,000 fans)

Wednesday, July 22 - Adult Trash Pandas Football Jersey (1,000 adults) presented by NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR

Thursday, July 23 - Champion Beverage Belt (1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 25 - Snow Globe (1,000 fans)

Thursday, August 20 - Nelson Rada Gold Glove Bobblehead (1,000 adults) presented by Bill Penney Toyota

Saturday, August 22 - Beer Stein (1,000 adults, 21+)

Sunday, August 23 - Lunáticos SPROCKET Sugar Skull Bobblehead (1,500 fans) presented by Early Services

Thursday, September 3 - SPROCKET Motorcycle Bobblehead (1,500 fans) presented by Redstone Harley Davidson

Saturday, September 5 - 2027 Magnet Schedule (5,000 fans)

Sunday, September 6 - Building Block SPROCKET (1,500 fans)

Special Appearances

Toyota Field will host a variety of special guests throughout the 2026 season. Each appearance includes pre-game on-field participation and a meet-and-greet on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse during the game.

Scheduled appearances include:

Saturday, April 4 - Paul Sidoti (Taylor Swift's lead guitarist since 2007 on In My Trash Pandas ERA Night)

Friday, May 1 - Star Wars Characters (Star Wars Night)

Saturday, May 2 - Heartland Concert (Country Night)

Friday, May 22 - Arx Mortis Fright Squad (Halloween Night)

Wednesday, July 1 - Superhero Characters (Superhero Night)

Thursday-Friday, July 9-10 - Dinosaur Weekend presented by Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education

Friday, July 24 - Princesses and Pirates (Pirate & Princess Night)

Saturday, July 25 - Santa Claus (Christmas in July)

Sunday, August 9 - Chase from PAW Patrol

Friday, September 4 - Huntsville Havoc

Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).

