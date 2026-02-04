Four 2025 Trash Pandas Earn Non-Roster Invites to Spring Training

Published on February 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced today that 27 non-roster players have been invited to 2026 Spring Training in Tempe, Ariz., including four members of the Rocket City Trash Pandas' 2025 roster: pitchers George Klassen, Joel Hurtado, and Samy Natera Jr., along with outfielder Nelson Rada.

Those four will be joined in major league camp by six additional former Trash Pandas currently on the Angels' 40-man roster, including pitchers Sam Aldegheri, Mitch Farris, José Fermin, and Walbert Ureña, as well as infielders Denzer Guzman and Christian Moore. Former catcher Gustavo Campero was also a non-roster invite.

Rada, 20, the Angels' No. 4 overall prospect entering 2026, enjoyed a breakout second season with Rocket City in 2025. The now 20-year-old hit .277 with 12 doubles, 31 RBIs, 35 stolen bases, and 53 runs scored before being promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 2. In 42 games with Salt Lake, Rada hit .323 with 20 stolen bases and a .398 on-base percentage. He finished the season leading the Angels organization in batting average (.292), stolen bases (54), and on-base percentage (.398), becoming the youngest player in the Southern League.

Hurtado, 25, the Angels' No. 23 prospect, made his Double-A debut in 2025 and quickly emerged as one of Rocket City's most consistent starters. He went 5-6 with a 2.70 ERA over 18 starts, recording seven quality starts while issuing just 23 walks in 86.0 innings. Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on September 16, Hurtado made his Triple-A debut on September 20 at Las Vegas, allowing two runs over 5.0 innings. After returning from midseason load management, he posted a 0.64 ERA across his final five starts.

Klassen,24, the Angels' No. 3 prospect according to Baseball America, anchored Rocket City's rotation during his first full Double-A season. He recorded four quality starts and helped the Trash Pandas total 39 quality starts, the second-most in franchise history. Klassen represented the Angels at the 2025 MLB Futures Game in Atlanta, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor. He finished the season ranking fourth all-time in Trash Pandas history with 31 career starts.

Natera Jr., 26, returned to Rocket City in 2025 and developed into one of the top relievers in the Angels organization. He posted a 4-1 record with a 2.64 ERA across 41 appearances, striking out 68 and converting eight saves. Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 26, Natera appeared in eight games before finishing the season with a combined 2.84 ERA over 49 total appearances between the two levels. He tied for first in the Angels organization in games pitched (49) and tied for third in saves (8).

2025 Angels first-round pick Tyler Bremner, selected second overall, was also a non-roster invite to Spring Training and could appear with the Trash Pandas during the 2026 season. A right-handed pitcher, Bremner starred at UC Santa Barbara, where he developed into one of the premier arms in college baseball, earning national attention for his command, competitiveness, and advanced pitch mix.

Angels pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on February 11, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for February 16. The Angels open Cactus League play on February 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Since the Trash Pandas took the field in 2021, 46 former Rocket City players have gone on to make their Major League debuts, primarily with the Angels.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.