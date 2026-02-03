Trash Pandas Announce March 3 Job Fair Ahead of 2026 Season

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring! Ahead of the sixth season of baseball in 2026, the team will be hosting a gameday job fair in the SportsMED Stadium Club at TOYOTA Field on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-7 pm.

The Trash Pandas are seeking energetic, passionate, and enthusiastic individuals to join our team for both home games and non-baseball events at TOYOTA Field, helping us unite our communities by creating positive and lasting memories-one experience at a time-while delivering the best ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball.

Many positions are available for a wide variety of skillsets throughout all departments, including:

Food and Beverage (Bartenders, Cooks, Dishwashers, Stand Leads, Runners, Cashiers, and Suite Attendants)

Ushers and Ticket Takers

Box Office Ticket Sellers

Production Staff

Merchandise Sales Associates

Bat Boys/Girls

Parking Lot Attendants

Security Staff

Grounds Crew

Press Box (Scoreboard Operators, Pitch Clock Operators, MLB Data Stringers)

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years old and have legal work authorization. During the job fair, applicants will have the chance to interview for a maximum of three (3) positions. Each interview will take about 5-10 minutes. Individuals who are not hired for one of their top three positions may be offered a role in a different department.

All applicants MUST have a completed job application prior to being interviewed. The application can be downloaded and filled out in advance, and forms will also be available on-site. Job preference sheets will be available for those interviewing for multiple positions.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







