Shuckers Announce Community Night Schedule for 2026 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have officially announced the team's complete Community Nights schedule for the 2026 season, highlighting local high schools, Keesler Air Force Base and other community partners. Previous community nights have highlighted student achievements on and off the field, including MHSAA 7A State Championship-winning Head Coach Blake Pennock of Gulfport High School during the 2025 season. Coach Pennock, the Gulfport Admirals football team and their national championship-winning culinary team will be honored during Gulfport Night on a date to be announced later in the 2026 season. The Shuckers will also continue honoring a local non-profit on Saturday nights through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

"Over the last three years, we've worked tirelessly to create a way to celebrate our Gulf Coast Community in a way that is unique and that gives back to those out there doing the hard work," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "Our Heart of a Shucker Community Nights were created not only to honor those people but strategically designed to support their mission. From working with local high schools on our Thursday night Community Nights to supporting local non-profits and organizations that are giving back directly to the people who call the Gulf Coast home. Hope Night, Fight Like a Shucker Night, our First Responder, Military, and Keesler Appreciation Nights all exist to provide awareness and community involvement. I'm excited about this upcoming season and the work that will be done to uplift and honor so many deserving people."

COMMUNITY NIGHT SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 - Pascagoula Night - Students and faculty from Pascagoula and Gautier High School will be in attendance, celebrating student and athletic accomplishments from the 2025/2026 school year.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 - Education Day - The Shuckers will host their annual Education Day game with an 11:05 a.m. start time against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23 - Pass Christian Night - Students and faculty from Pass Christian High School will be in attendance, celebrating student and athletic accomplishments from the 2025/2026 school year.

FRIDAY, MAY 8 - Hope Night - The Shuckers will join forces with local organizations for Hope Night in support of mental health initiatives.

FRIDAY, MAY 22 - Military Appreciation Night - The Shuckers will give their appreciation to all branches of the armed forces on Military Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will also wear their alternate military-themed jerseys.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 - Showtime Sports Night - Over 3,000 youth baseball players from across the Coast will be in attendance for Showtime Sports Night prior to competing in the Shuckers Gulf Coast Championship presented by the Biloxi Shuckers.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13 - Moss Point Night - Students and faculty from Moss Point High School will be in attendance, celebrating student and athletic accomplishments from the 2025/2026 school year.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 - Fight Like a Shucker Night - The Shuckers will host their annual Fight Like A Shucker Night in partnership with the Heart of a Shucker Cancer Initiative at the ballpark with specialty jerseys designed by local artist, Julia Reyes. The jerseys will be available for auction after the game, with proceeds benefiting cancer research.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 - Biloxi Night - Students and faculty from Biloxi High School will be in attendance, celebrating student and athletic accomplishments from the 2025/2026 school year.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 - First Responders Night - The Shuckers will celebrate and honor our first responders with First Responders Night.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 - Kessler Appreciation Night - Join the Shuckers as they pay their thanks to the men and women who serve at Keesler Air Force Base during Keesler Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will wear their alternate military-themed jerseys.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







