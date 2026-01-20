Shuckers Announce Annual Job Fair for February 3 at Keesler Federal Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that their annual Job Fair will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3, at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers are looking for energetic, enthusiastic, friendly and dependable employees to join their gameday staff for the 2026 season, with the home slate beginning on Tuesday, April 7, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

As part of the job fair, interested applicants can interview for various gameday positions. Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, official scorer, game day stringer, mascot, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee. Interested applicants can visit the visitor's clubhouse entrance during the event to get an application or click HERE to fill out the application prior to arrival. All applicants must turn in a completed form at the entrance to the job fair.

