Giveaways, Theme Nights Announced for Shuckers 2026 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced their premium giveaways and theme nights for the 2026 season, with the home opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. Premium nights include Top Gun Night on May 9, Bluey and Bingo Day on May 10, SpongeBob Night on May 24, Margaritaville Night on June 18, Soccer Night on June 20 and the team's Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3 and 4. After the All-Star Break, the Shuckers will host their annual Fight Like A Shucker Night on August 14, Paw Patrol Night on August 16 and Marvel Night on August 29. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park.

GIVEAWAYS

TUESDAY, APRIL 7: Celebrate the home opener with a Shuckers-themed t-shirt for the first 250 fans!

SATURDAY, APRIL 11: Swing into Spring with Golf Night at the ballpark! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers green-and-gold Masters-themed hat presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12: Celebrate the first Family Sunday of the season with a Shuckers-themed croc charm pack for the first 500 fans under 14 years old.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25: The Shuckers will debut a new mystery alternate identity complete with speciality hats and jerseys! The first 1,000 fans will receive a mystery-team-themed Hawaiian shirt.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26: The first 500 kids 14 and under can receive a kids-themed Shuckers jersey with postgame catch on the field!

TUESDAY, MAY 5: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, MAY 9: Strap in and get ready for Top Gun Night with a jumpsuit cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! The Shuckers will also wear specialty jerseys during the game.

TUESDAY, MAY 19: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, MAY 23: The Shuckers new mystery alternate identity will return, complete with speciality hats and jerseys! The first 1,500 fans will receive a mystery-team-themed bucket hat presented by the Beau Rivage.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20: With the World Cup in full swing, the Shuckers will host Soccer Night at the ballpark! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed soccer jersey presented by Coca-Cola.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, JULY 4: It's back-to-back nights of patriotic fun as the first 1,000 fans will receive an America 250 Commemorative Coin! The Shuckers will continue their Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza after the game.

SATURDAY, JULY 18: It's Christmas... in July! Celebrate Christmas with the Shuckers with a Shuckers-themed ugly sweater replica jersey for the first 1,000 fans.

SUNDAY, JULY 19: The first 500 fans 14 and under will receive a Shuckers Backpack for Back to School Night!

TUESDAY, JULY 28: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1: The fan-favorite Biloxi Beach Chickens return for one night only, featuring specialty jerseys! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Beach Chickens cooler bag presented by Farm Families of Mississippi.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2: Join the Shuckers for the team's annual Faith and Family Night, including multiple religious groups from across the Coast. The first 500 fans 14 and under will also receive a Shuckers-themed lunch box.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15: The mystery alternate identity returns with a themed water bottle giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by the Beau Rivage.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29: It's a superhero-sized night with Marvel Night! Join the Shuckers for a night filled with superheroes, comic-book villains and more! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Spider-Man Funko Pop.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1: It's a t-shirt giveaway as part of Twofer Tuesday! The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed t-shirt.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5: As part of fan appreciation weekend, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2027 Magnet Schedule and a 2026 team poster.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6: For the regular season finale, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2027 Magnet Schedule and a 2026 team poster for the final weekend of the regular season! Team autographs and a catch on the field will follow the game.

CHARACTER APPEARANCES

SUNDAY, MAY 10: It's Mother's Day at the ballpark with an appearance from Bluey and Bingo! Meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game at the ballpark.

SUNDAY, MAY 24: The Shuckers round out Memorial Day Weekend with SpongeBob Night at the ballpark! SpongeBob will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7: It's Schooner's birthday! Join your favorite seagull and the world-famous ZOOperstars! for a fun-filled night at the ballpark!

SUNDAY, JULY 5: It's the return of Princess Night with an enchanted Sunday at Keesler Federal Park! Arrive early for meet-and-greet opportunities with your favorite princess throughout the game. A fearless island wayfinder is also sailing in for a special appearance.

SUNDAY: AUGUST 16: Rocky and Zuma from Paw Patrol will make an appearance at the ballpark! Don't miss the chance to meet the heroic pups who believe that no job is too big and no pup is too small!

THEME NIGHTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 10: Who said Mardi Gras season ended in March? The Biloxi King Cakes return to the diamond for their only game of 2026 on Mardi Gras Night! Enjoy a night with beads, King Cakes, special food items and more.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24: Honor tradition and history with Biloxi Dodgers Night, when the Shuckers celebrate the former Southern Negro League team. The Dodgers, who played from 1936 to 1986, will be honored with specialty jerseys.

FRIDAY, MAY 22: The Shuckers will give their appreciation to all branches of the armed forces on Military Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will also wear their alternate military-themed jerseys.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18: The Shuckers will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with specialty jerseys for Margaritaville Night!

FRIDAY, JUNE 19: Get set for football season with Saints Hall of Fame Night featuring specialty Saints-themed jerseys, the 2026 Saints Hall of Fame Class and more!

SUNDAY, JUNE 21: The Shuckers will host Toy Story Jersey Night for Father's Day, complete with speciality jerseys, music and more!

FRIDAY, JULY 3: Celebrate America's 250 th birthday with the Shuckers! After the game, the Shuckers will host part one of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14: The Shuckers will host their annual Fight Like A Shucker Night in partnership with the Heart of a Shucker Cancer Initiative at the ballpark with specialty jerseys designed by local artist, Julia Reyes. The jerseys will be available for auction after the game, with proceeds benefiting cancer research.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28: The Shuckers will celebrate and honor our first responders with First Responders Night.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4: Join the Shuckers as they pay their thanks to the men and women who serve at Keesler Air Force Base during Keesler Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will wear their alternate military-themed jerseys.

