Shuckers Announce Daily Promotions for 2026 Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced daily promotions for the 2026 season as part of their promotional schedule. The team's 69-game home schedule will begin on Tuesday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Premier home games include July 3 and 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Mother's Day on May 10 against the Columbus Clingstones, Memorial Day Weekend on May 22-24 against the Birmingham Barons and Father's Day on June 21 against Columbus.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday home game is Twofer Tuesday with deals for all! Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on tickets, merchandise, food, drinks and more! Fans can also purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The first 250 fans for every game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt.

WEDNESDAY: Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, will return in 2026, offering a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets for all military personnel. Wednesday is also Wild Card Wednesday with rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season.

THURSDAY: Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola and Kicker108 puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music at the Tiki Bar, a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY: Join the Shuckers for Fireworks Friday with the best fireworks show on the Coast featuring different music, themes and colors throughout the season.

SATURDAY: Saturday is all about giveaways! From bobbleheads, t-shirts, hats, jerseys and more, join the Shuckers for a different giveaway during every Saturday home game.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday is Family Sunday at Keesler Federal Park. Enjoy character appearances for the kids, special kids-themed giveaways, catch on the field, player autographs and more! Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from January 15, 2026

Shuckers Announce Daily Promotions for 2026 Season - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.