Single-Game Tickets, Game Times Now Available for Shuckers 2026 Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced single-game tickets and game times for the team's 2026 season, with the 69-game home schedule set to begin on Tuesday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Premier home games include July 3 and 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Mother's Day on May 10 against the Columbus Clingstones, Memorial Day Weekend on May 22-24 against the Birmingham Barons and Father's Day on June 21 against Columbus. The Shuckers' longest homestand is scheduled for 12 games in 13 days between August 25 and September 6 and includes matchups on Labor Day Weekend.

Fans can save up to 16% by purchasing tickets in advance through Ticketmaster or the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park. Fans can enjoy a premium all-inclusive experience in the Kloud 7 Yacht Club on the suite level, including food and drinks. The Shuckers also offer special discounts to seniors, kids, military and first responders. These discounts are available for the Home Plate Box, Dugout Box, and Reserved Sections. Kids two and under are admitted free of charge.

For most games on Tuesday through Friday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open 15 minutes earlier during all games for Season Ticket Members. Exceptions include a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on April 21, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The Shuckers will play an Education Day game at 11:05 a.m. on April 22 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m.

Most Saturday night games in Biloxi will start at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The lone exception will be on July 4, when the team will play against Chattanooga with a special 6:35 p.m. start time. Sunday home games on April 12, April 26 and May 10 will start at 1:05 p.m. Gates for those four games will open at 12:00 p.m. All other Sunday home games will begin at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

As with previous years, the Shuckers are utilizing digital ticketing for the 2026 season. With digital tickets, fans can purchase the exact seats they want on their device and can keep their tickets on their mobile device for easy use at the gate. Fans do have the option to print their tickets at home if they prefer to bring a physical ticket to the game. Additionally, tickets can be easily transferred from one person to another through either email, text, or their Ticketmaster account.

The Shuckers will have more information regarding 2026 daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights and more with the full promotional schedule in the coming days.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







