10 Members of Shuckers 2025 Roster Earn Non-Roster Invites to Spring Training
Published on January 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the complete list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training, including 10 members of the Biloxi Shuckers 2025 roster. Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Thursday, February 12. The first Spring Training game is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, against the Cleveland Guardians.
The group includes Baseball America's fourth-ranked overall prospect, Jesús Made, and fellow Top-100 prospect Cooper Pratt. Southern League All-Stars Luke Adams and Brock Wilken also earned invites, along with Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award © winner Luis Lara. Tate Kuehner is the lone Shuckers pitcher to earn an invite, after a 2.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts across 100.2 innings and 21 starts. Darrien Miller, Eduardo Garcia and Ramón Rodríguez also earned invites after resigning with the organization this offseason.
The complete group is listed below.
Luke Adams
Eduardo Garcia
Tate Kuehner
Luis Lara
Jesús Made
Darrien Miller
Cooper Pratt
Ramón Rodríguez
Brock Wilken
Matthew Wood
