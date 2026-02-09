Shuckers Announce Valentine's Day Ticket Specials

Published on February 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - In celebration of Valentine's Day, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced a pair of ticket deals for couples to enjoy Keesler Federal Park during the 2026 season, set to begin with the home opener on Tuesday, April 7. Starting on February 9, fans can save over 25% on a pair of Dugout Box seats with the Shuckers Sweethearts Deal, valid for all regular season games excluding July 3 and 4. For an upscale experience, including premium food and drink options, fans can save over 25% on a pair of tickets to the Kloud7 Yacht Club with the Love on Deck Deal, including two Shuckers hats, valid for any home game in April and May. Both deals will run until February 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Fans can also save at the Shuckers Shop with 20% off alt tees, including men's, women's and youth. The sale will run from February 9 to 14.

Premier home games include Mother's Day on May 10 against the Columbus Clingstones, Memorial Day Weekend on May 22-24 against the Birmingham Barons and Father's Day on June 21 against Columbus. The Shuckers' longest homestand is scheduled for 12 games in 13 days between August 25 and September 6 and includes matchups on Labor Day Weekend.







