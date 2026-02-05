Battle at the Beach Returns to Keesler Federal Park with Top High School Talent

Published on February 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Battle at the Beach High School Baseball Tournament will return to Keesler Federal Park for six games over three days, featuring some of the top talent on the Coast. Games will take place on Friday, March 6, Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, including a rivalry matchup between Biloxi and D'Iberville on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. Matchups also include 2025 Class 6A State Finalist George County against Hernando on March 12 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available now for $10. All seating is general admission. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for all games. Tickets from other Battle at the Beach venues will not grant access to games at Keesler Federal Park.

"Once again, we are happy to announce that we have teamed up with Keesler Federal and the Shuckers for another year of the Battle At The Beach Tournament," Biloxi High School Athletic Director Eddie Lofton said. "We have grown from 32 teams in year one to 10 years later, we are staying steady at 75+ teams each year. It is such a great venue for local teams and visiting teams to be able to play at. I truly believe that the relationship we have developed has been a big factor in the success of this tournament."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Eddie Lofton and the Battle at the Beach Tournament for 2026," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We hope that giving these student-athletes a chance to play at a Double-A ballpark is a special experience and we're excited to welcome in teams from the Coast and beyond."

The full schedule for tournament games at Kessler Federal Park is below;

MARCH 6: Hancock vs. Etowah - 5:00 p.m.

MARCH 6: Biloxi vs. D'Iberville - 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 12: George County vs. Hernando - 5:00 p.m.

MARCH 12: St. Martin vs. Petal - 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 13: West Harrison vs. Picayune - 5:00 p.m.

MARCH 13: Harrison Central vs. Fort Payne - 7:30 p.m.

