Shuckers to Celebrate Biloxi with 228 Day on February 28

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the team will celebrate Biloxi and the Gulf Coast with 228 Day, celebrating Biloxi's area code, on Saturday, February 28, at Keesler Federal Park. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and is free to the public. A showing of Lilo and Stitch (2025) will begin at 5:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets to enjoy the movie from the field.

"There's nothing we love more than the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to continue our tradition of celebrating 228 Day at the ballpark and we can't wait to see our fans for an unofficial kickoff to the 2026 season."

During the movie, fans can purchase concessions for $2.28, including select beer options, hot dogs, popcorn, soda, bottled water, chips and cracker jacks. Fans can save up to 40% during the day with a special 228 Day ticket deal, including 2 Dugout Box tickets for $28 and 20 Dugout Box Seat Vouchers for $228. The Shuckers Shop will have two exclusive 228 Day t-shirts, and fans can purchase a bundle that includes both shirts for $28.

The Shuckers' co-directors of Team Morale, Barqs and Shuck, will be in attendance with their Community Partners, including Russell K9, the Pet Connection and the Humane Society of South Mississippi. The day is also Barqs and Shuck's third birthday.

