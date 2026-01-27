Sprocket to Deliver Panda-Grams for Valentine's Day

Published on January 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - Valentine's Day is approaching, and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are once again offering fans a memorable way to celebrate across North Alabama. Fans can surprise a special someone with a Valentine's Day Panda-Gram, delivered in person by SPROCKET - the Trash Pandas' resident hopeless romantic.

The $150 package includes:

One (1) Trash Pandas hat, with options including pink, black, or white

Two (2) 2026 Trash Pandas single-game ticket vouchers

$10 Trash Cash Gift Card

Flowers and Sweet Treats. Flowers will be provided by Dugger's Florist & Gifts.

All capped off by a surprise personal delivery from Sprocket!

Panda-Grams are a limited offering and are expected to sell out quickly. Deliveries will take place on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025, between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm A designated delivery time will be assigned to each Panda-Gram prior to Valentine's Day. The deadline to purchase is Tuesday, February 11.

All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of TOYOTA Field in Madison, and fans are responsible for ensuring the Trash Pandas have proper security access to the delivery location.

Single-game ticket vouchers may be redeemed in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at TOYOTA Field and are valid for any Trash Pandas home game during the 2025 regular season, subject to availability. Trash Cash gift cards never expire and may be used toward tickets and merchandise at The Junkyard Team Store, the Trash Pandas Store on Hughes Road, or at concession stands inside TOYOTA Field during games.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at TPTix.com.







