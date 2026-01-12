Joe Kruzel Named Trash Pandas Manager for 2026

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels, announced today that Joe Kruzel will serve as the club's manager beginning in 2026, becoming the third manager in franchise history.

Kruzel brings more than 30 years of coaching experience at the professional and collegiate levels, including nine seasons as a manager - eight in affiliated baseball and one in independent baseball - compiling a 473-472 career managerial record. The 2026 season will mark his fifth year in the Angels organization, following four seasons (2022-25) as Field Coordinator, where he oversaw player development, instruction, and on-field standards throughout the minor league system.

"I'm extremely excited to be back in the dugout," Kruzel said. "My primary focus is helping players continue to develop and prepare to contribute in LA, while also establishing a winning identity in Rocket City. We want to play championship-caliber baseball, get the Trash Pandas back in the playoffs, and create an environment where players grow both on and off the field. Being able to take a group from the start of the season, work toward those goals together, and help move them along the path to helping the Angels win is something I'm really looking forward to."

Previously, Kruzel managed Double-A Springfield in the St. Louis Cardinals organization in 2019. Overall, he spent 13 seasons in the Cardinals' minor league system, serving seven years as a manager (2013-2019) and five years as a hitting coach at Single-A Quad Cities. He was also slated to manage Springfield in 2020 before the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Prior to his tenure with St. Louis, Kruzel spent two seasons (2006-07) in the Cincinnati Reds organization, serving as hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Reds and as manager at Rookie-level Billings.

A veteran collegiate coach, Kruzel served as an assistant baseball coach at Miami University (OH) in 2005 and spent 15 seasons (1989-2003) at the University of Toledo, including 10 seasons as head coach (1993-2003). He was named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year in 1999 and played second base for Toledo from 1985-88.

Kruzel's honors include induction into the Toledo City Athletic League Hall of Fame (2018) and the Toledo Central Catholic High School Hall of Fame (2020). At the professional level, he led the State College Spikes to five consecutive seasons of at least 40 wins, managed the winning team in the New York-Penn League All-Star Game, and guided Peoria (Class A) to Midwest League postseason appearances in 2015 and 2016.

The Ohio native is originally from Toledo, has resided in Hamilton, Ohio, for the last 20 years with his wife of 35 years, Amy, and has three children - A.J., Jaime, and Abby.

The Trash Pandas' managerial history includes Jay Bell, who served as the club's inaugural manager in 2021, and Andy Schatzley, who managed Rocket City from 2022-25 before being promoted to infield coach with the Los Angeles Angels.

The remainder of the Trash Pandas' 2026 coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Kruzel will be in attendance at Tuesday's press conference announcing this spring's Global Baseball Series, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in the SportsMED Stadium Club at TOYOTA Field, and will be available to media following the event.

Kruzel and the Trash Pandas will open their sixth season in Madison on Friday, April 3, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at TOYOTA Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., beginning a three-game Opening Weekend homestand that runs through Sunday, April 5.







