Toyota Field to Host Five High School Baseball Dates this Spring

Published on March 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - TOYOTA Field will once again welcome high school baseball teams from across the Tennessee Valley this spring, hosting five dates of action beginning Saturday, March 14.

The slate opens with three games on March 14 and continues throughout March and early April, allowing local student-athletes to compete on the same field as the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Gates will open one hour prior to the first pitch each day. Tickets are $10 (plus tax) per day and include admission to all games played that day. Parking is free for all fans. Tickets for all high school games can be purchased

HERE.

"Our organization is proud to provide these student-athletes with the opportunity to play in a professional ballpark," said Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "For many of these players, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's special for the athletes, their families, and their communities to create lasting memories at Toyota Field, and we're honored to play a role in that."

2026 High School Baseball Schedule

Saturday, March 14

11:00 am - James Clemens vs. Russellville

1:30 pm - Russellville vs. Hazel Green

4:00 pm - Hazel Green vs. James Clemens

Thursday, March 19

2:30 pm - East Limestone vs. Wellborn

4:30 pm - Wellborn vs. Vinemont

6:30 pm - East Limestone vs. Vinemont

Thursday, March 26

12:00 pm - Randolph vs. Geraldine

3:00 pm - Whitesburg Christian Academy vs. New Hope

6:00 pm - Phil Campbell vs. Red Bay

Friday, March 27

1:00 pm - Scottsboro vs. Albertville

3:30 pm - Elkmont vs. Lindsay Lane

Monday, April 6

6:00 pm - Bob Jones vs. Madison Academy

The Trash Pandas will honor AHSAA coaches' cards for entry, but no other athletic passes. Concession stands at TOYOTA Field will be open for every high school game date. No outside food or drinks will be permitted. Fans are reminded that TOYOTA Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags). Learn more about this policy here.

In addition to the high school slate, TOYOTA Field will host two college matchups. Jacksonville State will face Alabama A&M on Wednesday, March 18, and the University of Alabama returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, March 24, at 6:00 pm to take on Austin Peay State University. Tickets for those games are available.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







