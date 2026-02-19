Hometown Throwdown Series Returns in 2026

Published on February 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Hometown Throwdown Series, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, returns for its second season in 2026 after launching in 2025. The series features dedicated nights celebrating communities across North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley, with each game highlighting a local municipality and partnering with a designated charity. Fans can contribute directly when purchasing tickets, and at the conclusion of the series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation based on attendance.

"The Hometown Throwdown Series is a powerful way for us to celebrate the communities that support us all season long," said Lindsey Knupp, Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager. "By partnering with local non-profits, we're able to bring people together at TOYOTA Field while giving back in a meaningful way."

Hometown Throwdown Schedule and Non-Profit Organizations Represented

Friday, April 3 - Madison (Kids to Love)

Thursday, April 30 - Athens-Limestone County (Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo)

Tuesday, May 19 - Lawrence County (Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center)

Thursday, May 21 - Decatur-Morgan County (Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Thursday, June 18 - Marshall County (United Way of Marshall County)

Saturday, July 11 - The Shoals (Shoals Dream Center)

Saturday, July 25 - Jackson County (Highlands Foundation)

Friday, August 7 - Tennessee (Kid's Place / A Child Advocacy Center)

Wednesday, August 19 - Hartselle (Sleep in Heavenly Peace)

Friday, August 21 - Huntsville (Free 2 Teach)

Saturday, August 22 - Cullman County (The Link of Cullman County)

Visit the Hometown Throwdown site HERE to learn more, add charitable donations, and purchase tickets to these games.

Our representatives will work directly with local non-profit organizations and businesses to promote ticket packages and provide opportunities for community engagement. For more details about your community celebration night or to secure ticket packages, contact groups@trashpandasbaseball.com or call 256-325-1403 Ext 2.

