Blue Wahoos Announce 2026 Preliminary Theme Night and Giveaway Schedule

Published on February 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the upcoming 2026 baseball season at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, bringing a jam-packed slate of giveaways and exciting promotions back to downtown Pensacola! Single-game ticket sales begin on Monday, March 2 as the Blue Wahoos embark on their 14th season on Pensacola Bay.

The Southern League season begins on Friday, April 3 on Opening Night against the Montgomery Biscuits. Early-arriving fans will receive a 2026 Blue Wahoos Magnet Schedule presented by Hill-Kelly Dodge, Cox and WEAR.

Sunday, April 5 is Easter Sunday, and the Blue Wahoos are opening up the Publix Party Porch for a spring celebration. Purchase a special ticket package that includes a free Blue Wahoos party deck hat and access to a chef-prepared Easter buffet.

Think pink on Friday, April 17! The first 1,000 fans receive a Kazoo Bobblehead presented by Pink's Window Services, featuring the Blue Wahoos' mascot in a pink jersey and wielding a window squeegee.

On Sunday, April 19, the Blue Wahoos observe Alzheimer's Awareness Day with special floral jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

Cleared for landing! On Friday, May 1, the first 1,000 fans receive a runway-themed Pensacola Sky Jockeys Beach Towel presented by Florida Blue.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superhero Day at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday, May 3. Dress as your favorite superhero and enjoy an afternoon of capes, cowls and curveballs.

The Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok return to the field for three dates in 2026 as the Blue Wahoos bring the fun with Copa De La Diversión, Minor League Baseball's celebration of the Latino community. The team takes on their fierce alternate identity in a party presented by Florida Blue on May 5, June 16 and August 18.

Rise and shine ... and learn! Education Day returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday, May 6. A special 11:05 a.m. start time makes for a perfect field trip day, with educational opportunities for local school groups. Adults looking to sneak away from work for an extended lunch break are welcome, too.

Remember Thomas White? He's back, in bobblehead form! The breakout star of the 2025 Blue Wahoos and current top prospect in the Miami Marlins organization will be commemorated with a Thomas White Bobblehead presented by Great Clips on Friday, May 8. White is depicted in the black jersey he wore when striking out 14 batters over five innings on July 26, 2025, including eight batters in a row to tie a Southern League record.

Whether you're a mom or the child of one, you can celebrate Mother's Day at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

Look like a hot shot aviator on Friday, May 22, as the first 1,000 fans receive a Pensacola Sky Jockeys Shirsey presented by Total Fire Protection. It's a t-shirt that resembles a jersey, kind of like how a Sky Jockey resembles a Blue Angel.

On Saturday, May 23, the Blue Wahoos salute community heroes with First Responders Night.

Keep that summer sun out of your eyes on Friday, June 5 as the first 1,000 fans receive a Blue Wahoos Visor presented by Maynard's Donuts. When you look at it from above, a visor looks kind of like a donut, right?

Six-seeeeven. On Sunday, June 7, leave your brain at the door, and pay your Fanum tax. It's Brainrot Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium! We'll be celebrating all the things that you see scrolling your phone when you should be reading a book, talking to your family, or touching grass. Skibidi on down to the ballpark, rizz up your moots like you're Baby Gronk, and get ready for a night of baseballmaxxing.

On Tuesday, June 16, celebrate World Soccer Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Goooooooooooooooal!

Friday, June 19 is our annual Juneteenth Celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first 1,000 fans will also get a Blue Wahoos Straw Hat presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists!

Deck the halls, but not all the way. Saturday, June 20 is Halfway to the Holidays presented by Andrews Institute. The Blue Wahoos will get in the spirit of the season with festive holiday jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

On Sunday, June 21, the Blue Wahoos pay tribute to the Negro Leagues' Pensacola Seagulls with "The Nine" Night presented by Cox. It's also Father's Day, so enjoy some summertime dad-ness at the ballpark!

Saturday, July 11 is our annual Salute to Service Night presented by Publix. The Blue Wahoos will once again wear patriotic jerseys paying tribute to our nation's military, featuring fan-favorite call signs (selected by their teammates) on the back. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game.

Feel the power on Friday, July 24 as the Blue Wahoos give away a Pensacola Sky Jockeys "Bat Albert" Bobblehead presented by Colonial Trailways! The sunglasses-clad logo of the team's aviation-themed alternate identity tremors off its base like a F-18 speeding over downtown Pensacola.

We're gonna need a bigger ballpark! The third annual Shark in the Park night is Saturday, July 25, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever. With a special ticket package, stick around after the game to watch a shark-themed movie from the waters outside Blue Wahoos Stadium. Chum it up with your friends and you'll have the fish tale of a lifetime!

Paul Chestnutt and his son, Matthew, are well-known to Blue Wahoos fans for Paul's coverage of the team on Fox Sports Pensacola. Paul has used his media platform to raise awareness for special needs individuals like Matthew, who was born with cerebral palsy. On Friday, September 11, the Blue Wahoos celebrate Pensacola's special needs community with a Paul and Matthew Chestnutt Bobblehead giveaway!

The Blue Wahoos' regular season finale is Sunday, September 13, and let's hope everyone lives happily ever after. It's Princess Day, featuring character appearances and a storybook finish to the baseball season.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks.

For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







