Pensacola Pieces Together 4-2 Win in Team Effort

Published on April 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos salvaged the finale of their weeklong road series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon, using six different pitchers in a 4-2 victory.

After starting pitcher Will Schomberg departed in the third with an apparent injury, Kade Bragg (W, 1-0) entered in relief and twirled 3.0 hitless innings. Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, Logan Whitaker, Luis Palacios and Samuel Vásquez (S, 2) finished off an impressive effort for the Pensacola pitching staff.

The Blue Wahoos scored their first first-inning run of the season, turning a leadoff single from Ian Lewis Jr. into a 1-0 lead with a Dillon Lewis RBI single. That lead would be short-lived, as Schomberg hit two batters and walked one before a Mike Boeve RBI fielder's choice tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.

Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry (L, 1-1) surrendered a leadoff walk to Emaarion Boyd in the fifth inning, and committed a balk allowing the speedy center fielder to reach second base. A single from Lewis Jr. advanced Boyd to third before a Cristian Hernández double play grounder brought him home for a 2-1 Pensacola advantage.

In the sixth, Gage Miller floated a two-out, two-run single to center field to give the Blue Wahoos a 4-1 lead.

The Shuckers chipped away in the seventh, as Jesús Made singled home Kay-Lan Nicasia to bring the score to 4-2, but made three baserunning blunders to run themselves out of a bigger inning. Dasan Brown was caught stealing third base for the first out, Dylan O'Rae was picked off and caught stealing third base for the second out, and Made was thrown out at home trying to score from second on a throwing error from Hernández at shortstop.

After escaping trouble in the seventh, Palacios returned for a 1-2-3 eighth and Vásquez worked around a one-out single to work a scoreless ninth for a 4-2 final.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos return to Pensacola for a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, on Tuesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

For game highlights, click here. Pensacola Pieces Together 4-2 Win in Team Effort Written by Erik Bremer BILOXI, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos salvaged the finale of their weeklong road series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon, using six different pitchers in a 4-2 victory.

After starting pitcher Will Schomberg departed in the third with an apparent injury, Kade Bragg (W, 1-0) entered in relief and twirled 3.0 hitless innings. Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, Logan Whitaker, Luis Palacios and Samuel Vásquez (S, 2) finished off an impressive effort for the Pensacola pitching staff.

The Blue Wahoos scored their first first-inning run of the season, turning a leadoff single from Ian Lewis Jr. into a 1-0 lead with a Dillon Lewis RBI single. That lead would be short-lived, as Schomberg hit two batters and walked one before a Mike Boeve RBI fielder's choice tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.

Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry (L, 1-1) surrendered a leadoff walk to Emaarion Boyd in the fifth inning, and committed a balk allowing the speedy center fielder to reach second base. A single from Lewis Jr. advanced Boyd to third before a Cristian Hernández double play grounder brought him home for a 2-1 Pensacola advantage.

In the sixth, Gage Miller floated a two-out, two-run single to center field to give the Blue Wahoos a 4-1 lead.

The Shuckers chipped away in the seventh, as Jesús Made singled home Kay-Lan Nicasia to bring the score to 4-2, but made three baserunning blunders to run themselves out of a bigger inning. Dasan Brown was caught stealing third base for the first out, Dylan O'Rae was picked off and caught stealing third base for the second out, and Made was thrown out at home trying to score from second on a throwing error from Hernández at shortstop.

After escaping trouble in the seventh, Palacios returned for a 1-2-3 eighth and Vásquez worked around a one-out single to work a scoreless ninth for a 4-2 final.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos return to Pensacola for a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, on Tuesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.







Southern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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