Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Postponed in Pensacola

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Sunday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to rain.

Because the Blue Wahoos and Biscuits do not play in Pensacola for the remainder of the first half schedule, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during an upcoming six-game series in Montgomery April 21-26 at DABOS Park.

Fans planning to attend Sunday's postponed game can exchange their tickets for a future 2026 regular season home game of equal or lesser value at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

The Blue Wahoos begin a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday, April 7, and return home for a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies beginning on Tuesday, April 14. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.