Suarez Dazzles in Debut as Biscuits Blank Blue Wahoos, 9-0

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 9-0 on Saturday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Montgomery Biscuits (2-0) broke through in the third inning when Will Simpson singled to right field, scoring Jhon Diaz to give Montgomery a 1-0 lead over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (0-2). Later in the inning, Brayden Taylor lined a triple to right, bringing home Cooper Kinney and Simpson to extend the lead to 3-0.

Montgomery added another run in the fourth inning as Ryan Spikes singled to center, scoring Daniel Vellojin to make it 4-0.

The Biscuits continued to pull away in the seventh inning, beginning with a double from Kinney that scored Austin Overn. Simpson followed with an RBI double of his own, plating Kinney to push the lead to 6-0.

In the eighth, Diaz launched a solo home run to right field, stretching the advantage to 7-0.

Montgomery capped the scoring in the ninth inning when Overn singled to score Gregory Barrios, and later Vellojin crossed the plate on a disengagement violation to make it 9-0.

Santiago Suarez (1-0) earned the win for Montgomery, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out seven. Owen Wild, Alexander Alberto, and Tommy McCollum combined for 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to complete the shutout.

Simpson led the Biscuits offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Vellojin added two hits and scored twice. Overn chipped in two hits and an RBI as Montgomery went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Pensacola was held to just three hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th against the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) at DABOS Park. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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