Clingstones Swept by Chattanooga in Rain-Shortened Easter Sunday Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - A rainy weekend at Synovus Park came to an appropriate conclusion with the series finale ending in a rain-shortened 4-0 win for the Chattanooga Lookouts (3-0) over the Columbus Clingstones (0-3) on Sunday afternoon. The game was called with no outs in the top of the sixth. Chattanooga swept Columbus 3-0.

Decisive Plays: After Brett Sears opened the game with a scoreless first inning, Chattanooga struck for two runs in the second on a two-run home run from Austin Hendrick. The Lookouts extended the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Carlos Jorge and an RBI double from Leo Balcazar to hold a 4-0 advantage. Columbus loaded the bases in the second inning but did not score.

Key Contributors: Jordan Groshans (1-for-2), Drew Compton (1-for-2), and Adam Zebrowski (1-for-2) collected the three hits for Columbus. The Lookouts were led at the plate by Hendrick (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI), Jorge (1-for-2, RBI), and Balcazar (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) at the plate.

Notable: Columbus falls to 0-3 to begin the season, it's worst record to begin a season in club history. The game began after a 14-minute delay following early morning rainfall. The total rain delay time for the weekend was 2 hours, 50 minutes. The sweep of Columbus marks the first in a three-game series in club history.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 7): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:00 p.m. at DABOS Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.