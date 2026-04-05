Back-To-Back-To-Back Home Runs Highlight Wild Shuckers Series Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Despite back-to-back-to-back home runs and a historic effort from Jesús Made, the Biloxi Shuckers (1-2) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-1), 9-8, in the series finale on Sunday at Toyota Field. Despite the loss, the Shuckers set a franchise record for the most home runs in a road game with five and recorded back-to-back-to-back home runs for the second time in franchise history, and the first since 2022. Jesús Made also made history, becoming the first Double-A player under 19 years old in the Digital Stats Era to record at least four hits, hit a home run and steal a base.

The Shuckers struck early, with a home run on the second pitch of the game from Eric Brown Jr. Later in the inning, Matthew Wood doubled the lead with an RBI single to center. In the third, the Trash Pandas took the lead with an RBI fielder's choice from David Mershon, a two-RBI double from Nick Rodriguez and a two-run home run from Harold Coll. In the fifth, Jordyn Adams made it 5-4 with the Shuckers second home run of the game, a solo shot to right. The Trash Pandas then extended the lead to 9-4 with an RBI single from Nick Rodriguez, a two-RBI double from David Calabrese and an RBI single from J.J. D'Orazio. In the sixth, the Shuckers homered three times within the span of four pitches, including back-to-back-to-back home runs from Jesús Made, Blake Burke and Damon Keith, making it 9-7. Keith's home run, the last of the three, travelled 431 feet, the longest home run by a Shucker this season. Keith then made it 9-8 in the eighth with an RBI groundout to short, scoring Made from third.

Aneurys Zabala (1-0) earned the win while Tyson Hardin (0-1) took the loss. Kenyan Yovan earned his first save of the year. The Shuckers eight home runs during the opening series marked the fifth-most in an opening series by a Double-A team since 2005, and tied for the most in a three-game set. Blake Burke's three home runs also tied for the fifth most in an opening series in Double-A since 2005. At the plate, Jesús Made (4-for-5), Mike Boeve (2-for-4) and Jordyn Adams (2-for-5) each recorded multi-hit performances. Out of the bullpen, Patricio Aquino struck out a pair over 2.2 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday for the team's Opening Day presented by Charbroil, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by The Peoples Bank. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.