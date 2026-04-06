George Klassen Launched to the League

Published on April 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - As the Trash Pandas were wrapping up their series win over Biloxi on Sunday, Rocket City alum RHP George Klassen became the 48th player in franchise history to make his Major League debut, doing so during the Los Angeles Angels game today against Seattle at Angel Stadium.

A native of West Bend, Indiana, the 24-year-old Klassen had his contract selected prior to today's game. He becomes the second former Trash Panda to debut in the Majors this season (RHP Walbert Ureña), and the first Angels pitcher to debut as a starter since LHP Mitch Farris on September 2, 2025, at Kansas City.

Klassen worked 2.2 innings in the debut, allowing two runs on three hits, walking five, and striking out four. The Angels' No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, began 2026 with Triple-A Salt Lake and made one start on March 29 at Las Vegas; Took the loss after pitching 4.2 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and five strikeouts.

In his first full Double-A season in 2025, Klassen emerged as a key piece of the rotation, ranking fourth in franchise history with 31 career starts while helping anchor the staff alongside Ureña, Sam Aldegheri, and Farris. He recorded four quality starts as part of a club that totaled 39-second-most in team history-and represented the Angels at the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Klassen showed flashes of dominance throughout the season, particularly in July when he tied for the Southern League lead with 26 strikeouts over four starts, posting a 3.32 ERA across 21.2 innings. His standout performances included nine strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings against Birmingham on April 22 and a strong June 13 outing against Pensacola with 6.0 scoreless innings. After being struck in the head by a line drive on May 11 and spending time on the injured list, he returned with strong outings through the summer. Klassen began his professional career in the Phillies system, where he posted a 0.71 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 38.0 innings at Single-A Clearwater and earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Month honors before being acquired by the Angels on July 27, 2024.







Southern League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.