Trash Pandas Grab First Win of 2026, 300th in Club History

Published on April 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Gustavo Campero and Tucker Flint each homered on Saturday night as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-1) cruised past the Biloxi Shuckers (1-1) with a 9-4 victory at Toyota Field. The win marked Rocket City's first of the 2026 season and the 300th in franchise history.

After a heartbreaking 7-6 loss in extras on Opening Night-and with Biloxi jumping ahead 1-0 in the top of the first-the Trash Pandas responded with six runs over the first two innings.

Campero opened the bottom of the first with a walk, and with one out, Nick Rodriguez singled to put two aboard. With two outs, Flint delivered an RBI single, and Ben Gobbel followed with a two-run triple to give Rocket City a 3-1 lead.

In the second inning, the Pandas capitalized on an error to score the first run of the frame. Nick Rodriguez added an RBI single and later scored on a Harold Coll double, extending the lead to 6-1.

Campero pushed the advantage to 8-1 with his first home run in a Trash Pandas uniform since August 6, 202 vs. Birmingham at Toyota Field. In the fifth, Flint launched a 420-foot blast to left-center field, making it 9-1.

Right-hander Joel Hurtado made his first start of 2026 and pitched admirably over 4.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. The sinkerballer induced six groundouts. Eybersson Polanco (W, 1-0) followed in relief, allowing a run in the sixth on a Jacob Hurtubise RBI double.

Biloxi threatened in the seventh, drawing four consecutive walks against reliever Roman Phansalkar. Camden Minacci entered and limited the damage to two runs, keeping Rocket City ahead 9-4. The right-hander, coming off 47 appearances with the Trash Pandas last season, did not allow a hit over 2.0 innings and struck out two.

Luke Murphy worked a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one to secure the win.

Flint, 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits in the series, now leads the Southern League with six RBIs through two games after driving in two more on Saturday night.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers will wrap up their three-game opening series with the rubber match on Easter Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm, with gates opening at 12:00 pm RHP José Gonzalez (2-2, 3.41 in 2025) is slated to start for Rocket City, opposed by Biloxi RHP Tyson Hardin (2-2, 3.29 in 2025).

Sunday's Promotions:

Easter Egg Hunt: Kids are invited onto the field postgame for an Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Food City. Age groups include under 4, 5-8, 9-12, and 13+. A total of 20 grand prizes will be hidden in eggs, including autographed baseballs, first pitch opportunities, game-worn jerseys, Trash Cash, and more.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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