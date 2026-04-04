Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on April 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in coordination with the Los Angeles Angels, have announced the 2026 Opening Day roster. The Trash Pandas open their sixth season tonight against the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:35 pm at Toyota Field. Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Roster Breakdown (29 Players):

Pitchers (15): RHP Ryan Costeiu, RHP Carlos Espinosa, LHP Leonard Garcia, RHP José Gonzalez, RHP Austin Gordon, LHP Houston Harding, RHP Joel Hurtado, RHP Camden Minacci, RHP Luke Murphy, RHP Bryce Osmond, RHP Roman Phansalkar, RHP Eybersson Polanco, RHP Najer Victor, RHP Kenyon Yovan, RHP Aneurys Zabala

Catchers (2): Gustavo Campero, J.J. D'Orazio

Position Players (11): INF Harold Coll, INF Matt Coutney, INF Cole Fontenelle, INF Ben Gobbel, INF Mac McCroskey, OF David Mershon, INF Nick Rodriguez, OF David Calabrese, OF Elijah Dunham, OF Tucker Flint, OF Raudi Rodriguez

Development List (1): Josh Crouch

The roster comprises 17 players returning to Rocket City, including outfielder Tucker Flint, who over three seasons with Rocket City, ranks among franchise all-time leaders in several categories: walks (147, 1st), games played (260, 2nd), runs (132, 2nd), hits (210, 2nd), doubles (43, 2nd), triples (7, 2nd), home runs (31, 2nd), and RBIs (128, 2nd). Returning pitchers include Costeiu, Espinosa, Harding, Hurtado, Minacci, Murphy, Osmond, Phansalkar, and Yovan, plus position players Campero, Coutney, Fontenelle, Gobbel, McCroskey, Mershon, Calabrese, and Flint.

Elijah Dunham (NYY), Jose Gonzalez (TEX), Eybersson Polanco (Rule 5, BOS), Aneurys Zabala (Japan), and JJ D'Orozio (ARI) are all making their Angels organizational debut this weekend. Nick Rodriguez becomes the first 2025 draft selection to reach the Double-A level.

The Opening Day roster's biggest surprise is former major leaguer Gustavo Campero. After a breakout 2024 season in Rocket City-where he was named the team's Hitter of the Year and a Southern League All-Star after batting .279 with 14 home runs and 29 stolen bases-he quickly climbed the ladder to Triple-A and the Majors. He made his MLB debut in September 2024, recording his first hit and home run, and went on to appear in 28 games with the Angels in 2025 while also hitting .322 in Triple-A. Now back in Rocket City, he returns as a proven, versatile offensive threat with Major League experience and impact speed.

The veteran team has three players among the Angels' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline: OF Raudi Rodriguez (No. 15), RHP Joel Hurtado (No. 22), and RHP Austin Gordon (No. 26).

Raudi impressed in 2026 Spring Training, batting .350 with an .835 OPS as a non-roster invitee. Last season, he dominated Low-A Inland Empire in 2025, hitting .281 with 49 extra-base hits and an .842 OPS across 125 games, earning multiple honors in 2025, including five Player of the Week awards, two Player of the Month selections, and the Angels Kenny Myers Memorial LAA Minor League Player of the Year. He also starred in the Arizona Fall League, batting .433 and earning AFL All-Star and Fall Stars Game MVP honors.

Hurtado pitched the majority of 2025 with Rocket City, going 5-6 with a 2.70 ERA (86.2 IP - 26 ER) and 56 strikeouts in 18 games (all starts). He led the staff in the first two months, recording five quality starts and 54.2 innings pitched. Before being shut down for load management in June, he ranked among the league leaders in starts, innings pitched, wins, ERA, WHIP, and groundouts.

In Gordon's first pro season in 2025 with Tri-City, he was 4-5 with a 5.44 ERA over 84.1 innings pitched, 27 walks, and 95 strikeouts.

Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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