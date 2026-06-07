Samy Natera Jr. to Become the 50th Player in Franchise History to Make MLB Debut

Published on June 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL. - Former Rocket City Trash Pandas left-handed reliever Samy Natera Jr. has had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Angels and is slated to become the 50th player in franchise history to make his Major League debut.

A native of Juárez, Mexico, the 26-year-old would become the fourth former Trash Panda to debut in the Major Leagues this season, joining right-handers Walbert Ureña (March 26), George Klassen (April 5), and Coleman Crow (April 17). Natera was originally selected by the Angels in the 17th round of the 2022 draft.

Natera earned the promotion after a dominant start to the 2026 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, going 5-0 with a 3.00 ERA, 44 strikeouts, two holds, and one save across 20 relief appearances. His 44 strikeouts rank second among all Triple-A relievers (minimum 10 games), while his 26.4 percent whiff rate on pitches in the strike zone ranks eighth among Pacific Coast League relievers.

After returning to Rocket City in 2025, Natera emerged as one of the top relievers in the Angels organization. He went 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA in 41 appearances for the Trash Pandas, striking out 68 batters while holding opponents to a .183 batting average. He also converted eight of 12 save opportunities.

Natera was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 26, 2025, where he appeared in eight games and posted a 3.86 ERA over 9.1 innings. He struck out 17 batters and limited opponents to a .147 average.

Combined between Rocket City and Salt Lake in 2025, Natera went 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA (18 ER/57.0 IP) across 49 appearances, recording 85 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .177 batting average. He finished tied for first in the Angels organization in appearances (49) and tied for third in saves (8).







Southern League Stories from June 6, 2026

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