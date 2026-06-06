Hurtado Dominates, Pandas Fall in 10-Inning Heartbreaker

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - In one of the Southern League's best pitchers' duels this season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-27) and Columbus Clingstones (26-27) traded zeros through nine innings before Columbus broke through in the 10th for a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Toyota Field.

For the seventh consecutive start, Joel Hurtado delivered a standout performance on the mound. The Angels' No. 22 prospect matched a career high with 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing no walks, striking out four, and inducing 10 ground-ball outs. Hurtado lowered his ERA to 2.52, third-best in the Southern League, but settled for a no-decision. Over his last seven starts, Hurtado has allowed just four earned runs across 40.0 innings, good for a 0.90 ERA.

Columbus starter Garrett Baumann, the Braves' No. 12 prospect, matched Hurtado pitch for pitch. The 21-year-old tossed a career-high 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out seven.

Rocket City's offense was limited throughout the night. Raudi Rodriguez singled in the first inning, but the Trash Pandas managed just two baserunners over the next six frames. Their best chance came in the eighth when J.J. D'Orazio lined a two-out single to end Baumann's night. Columbus reliever LJ McDonough (W, 3-2) walked David Calabrese to put two aboard, but escaped the inning with a strikeout. In the ninth, Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before Ben Gobbel walked, but a lineout and strikeout sent the game to extra innings.

Columbus finally broke through in the 10th. Jordan Groshans doubled home automatic runner David McCabe for the game's first run, and after a groundout, Logan Braunschweig added an RBI single to make it 2-0. Eybersson Polanco (L, 2-3) was charged with the loss despite allowing just one earned run over 3.0 innings of relief, striking out one and walking one.

The Trash Pandas mounted one final rally in the bottom of the 10th. After recording the first two outs, Columbus closer Blane Abeyta (S, 3) surrendered a two-strike bloop double down the left-field line to Calabrese, scoring automatic runner Harold Coll to cut the deficit to 2-1. Abeyta recovered by striking out Kyren Paris on a foul tip to end the game.

Rocket City was held to four hits and has dropped three of the first four games in the series. With the loss, the Trash Pandas fall 2.5 games behind Chattanooga and a half-game behind Knoxville in the North Division standings with 15 games remaining in the first half.

The Trash Pandas and Clingstones continue their six-game series on Friday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with RHP Ryan Johnson (0-1, 2.16) set to start for Rocket City against Columbus RHP Lucas Braun (0-3, 7.04). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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