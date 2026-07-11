Game Info: July 11 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Lunáticos de Rocket City (9-7, 44-40) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (6-10, 43-42)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-4, 3.35) vs. RHP Jonathan Harmon (8-3, 4.94)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Saturday Fireworks: Stay after the game for a spectacular Fireworks Show over Toyota Field.

Lunaticos Day: Celebrate Copa de la Diversión as the Trash Pandas take the field as the Lunaticos de Rocket City! Enjoy a marketplace at the Rock Porch featuring Hispanic small businesses, performances by Rocket City Salsa, and $5 Margaritas (Traditional, Strawberry, or Spicy).

Luchador Mask Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Lunaticos Luchador Mask.

James Spann Appearance: James Spann returns to Toyota Field for his rescheduled appearance, where he'll sign autographs for fans and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Fans are encouraged to bring their James Spann bobbleheads from the April 28 giveaway to have them autographed.

Live Music: Enjoy live music at the Rock Porch from 5-6:30 pm from DJ Rafi.

Upcoming Promotions:

Sunday: Family Fun Sunday - Pregame autographs, Kids Run the Bases, free water slide, face painting, and Blue Bell helmet sundaes.

Homestand Specials: Try the Chili Cannon at Sprockets and the Lookout Lemonade at the Rock Porch, plus enjoy the free Moonwalk Kids Zone and new misting stations throughout the homestand.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue the second half of their 12-game homestand on Saturday night, with game five of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. Rocket City took four of six games from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to start the homestand.

DID YOU KNOW: A win today would equal Rocket City's win total from 2025 ... Luke Murphy has allowed one earned run all season ... Mac McCroskey broke up no-hit bids against Pensacola and Chattanooga over a five-day span.

LUNÁTICOS DE ROCKET CITY: The Trash Pandas become the Lunáticos de Rocket City tonight as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, a celebration honoring Hispanic culture and communities.

HURTADO, N-ROD LEAD THE WAY: Joel Hurtado turned in his sixth quality start of the season, allowing two runs over 6.2 innings to earn his sixth win as the Trash Pandas defeated Chattanooga 7-5 on Friday night. Nick Rodriguez paced a 12-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with his Southern League-leading 22nd double and two RBIs, while Tucker Flint added two RBIs and Kenyon Yovan recorded his seventh save to even the series.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE'S ERA LEADER: Joel Hurtado leads the Southern League with a 3.36 ERA over 17 starts. Over his last 13 starts since April 29, Hurtado is 6-2, and owns a 2.63 ERA, the best mark in the Southern League and 2nd-best in Double-A.

TUCKER ON A TEAR: OF Tucker Flint has scored a run in nine of the first 10 games of the homestand and recorded five multi-hit games while batting .389 with a Southern League-best 13 RBIs, two home runs, four doubles, six walks, and a .500 OBP.

THE JAKES: INF Jake Munroe is riding a six-game on-base streak, batting .400 with two doubles, two RBIs, three walks, and a .500 OBP. Since joining Rocket City on June 23, Munroe is batting .316 with four doubles, nine RBIs, eight walks, and a .406 OBP. Meanwhile, OF Jake Thompson made an immediate impact after joining the Angels organization from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers. He has four extra-base hits, including a grand slam, and nine RBIs in his first seven games with Rocket City.

MAC ATTACK: INF Mac McCroskey has reached base safely in 11 straight games since June 28, posting a .452 OBP, nine walks, and eight runs scored over the stretch.

HOT HOMESTAND: Rocket City is 6-4 through 10 games of the homestand, leading the Southern League with a .283 batting average while averaging a league-best 6.1 runs and 9.5 hits per game. Rocket City's offense has been led by Jake Munroe, who is batting .400 with four doubles, seven RBIs, and a .991 OPS over the homestand. Tucker Flint is hitting .389 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.167 OPS, and six walks, while Mac McCroskey (.300), Nick Rodriguez (.326, three doubles, 11 RBIs), and Jake Thompson (nine RBIs) have also fueled the offense.







Southern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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