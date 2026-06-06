Dylan O'Rae's Late Game Dinger Drives Shuckers Past Biscuits

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Dylan O'Rae gets a shower

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Dylan O'Rae gets a shower(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS- The Biloxi Shuckers (28-24) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to stamp a 3-1 triumph against the Montgomery Biscuits (28-25). Dylan O'Rae mashed his second home run of the season, and just the third of his Double-A career to ultimately secure a series split.

The Biscuits scored their first and only run of the ballgame on a Will Simpson RBI-base knock in the first. Matthew Wood would deadlock the contest at one with a solo shot in the fourth, on a 398 foot home run, off the bat at 98 mph. Then in the aforementioned seventh inning, Dylan O'Rae connected on the first pitch from Montgomery reliever Derrick Edington with two outs for a two-run go-ahead homer, which traveled 377 feet at 98 mph.

Matthew Wood (2-for-4) put together the lone multi-hit contest for the Shuckers, extending his on-base streak to 16 straight games.

Shuckers starter Yorman Galindez (4.0ip, 1r, 3k) pitched a season-long four frames in his second Double-A start. The Biloxi bullpen was spotless as well with the winning pitcher, Anthony Flores (3.0ip, 0r, 2k) and Stiven Cruz (2.0ip, 0r, 3k), who recorded his first save of the season, each allowing no runs.

Gary Gill Hill was on the downside of the contest for the Biscuits, despite throwing a career-high 97 pitches over 6.2 innings.

The Shuckers hunt for the series victory on Saturday evening when they host the Biscuits on Star Wars Night at Keesler Federal Park. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Grogu Brewers and Star Wars-themed bobblehead presented by Colonial Trailways! Fans are also encouraged to dress in costumes for the night. The Shuckers will also wear Star Wars-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off following the game. Proceeds from the auction will support Gulfport High School's Team Fusion Robotics Club, helping in their efforts to provide 3D-printed prosthetic limbs for amputees throughout Central and Latin America as part of the Step Forward project. Jaron DeBerry (4-3, 4.84) will begin on the bump for Biloxi and battle against Jackson Baumeister (1-2, 5.72) for Montgomery. First pitch for the penultimate game of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.