Columbus Breaks Through Pitcher's Duel, Outlasts Rocket City 2-1 in 10 Innings

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - It took until deep into the game following phenomenal performances from Garrett Baumann and Joel Hurtado, but the Columbus Clingstones (26-27) found their offense in time to take down the Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-27) 2-1 in extra innings on Friday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: Hurtado and Baumann went pitch for pitch throughout the evening, holding each side scoreless through seven innings. Baumann worked into the eighth and retired the first two batters before a single from J.J. D'Orazio chased him from the game. LJ McDonough left two on base in the eighth and ninth innings to send the game to the 10th. Columbus broke through on an RBI double from Jordan Groshans, who later scored on a flare RBI single from Logan Braunschweig to make it 2-0. Blane Abeyta yielded a run but struck out Kyren Paris to seal the victory.

Key Contributors: Baumann (7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO) was magnificent on the mound while Groshans (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Braunschweig (1-for-4, RBI) provided the decisive runs. For Rocket City, Hurtado (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) kept the Clingstones offense quiet while David Calabrese (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) drove in the lone run.

Notable: Friday marked the first game in Clingstones history that went to extra innings following nine scoreless innings. Baumann worked the longest start of his professional career, surpassing his prior high of 7.0 innings. Columbus improves to 4-1 in extra-inning games. Clingstones starters have gone a combined 20.2 innings without allowing a run this week.

Next Game (Saturday, June 6): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m. ET at Toyota Field. RHP Lucas Braun (0-3, 7.04 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Ryan Johnson (0-1, 2.16 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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