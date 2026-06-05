Rough First Costs Barons

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







After trailing five runs in the first inning, the Birmingham Barons lost 6-2 to the Knoxville Smokies before 4,594 at Covenant Health Park on Thursday night. After the big first inning deficit, the Barons could not overcome it the rest of the game. The Barons hold a 2-1 edge in the series through the three games.

Starting pitcher Jake Palsich (1-4, 5.03) gets the loss as he pitched four innings, giving up nine hits, six earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. The bullpen did its job holding the Smokies scoreless for five innings. Carson Jacobs pitched two innings, giving up only a hit with five strikeouts. Morris Austin pitched an inning with three strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched an inning getting two strikeouts.

The damage was mostly done in the first inning as Knoxville (27-26) scored four runs on a grand slam by Andy Garriola and quickly the Barons were down 4-0. A sacrifice fly by Ed Howard scored Carter Trice and Knoxville led 5-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Ed Howard doubled to score Trice and the Smokies took a 6-0 lead. Birmingham (21-32) got a quick run on an Anthony DePino home run over the right field fence for his fourth home run of the season. DePino raised his average to .315 on the season.

The Barons got their final run in the top of the eight inning. Drake Logan singled. Jordan Sprinkle reached on a fielder's choice. Colby Shelton grounds out to and moves the runners to third and second base. Alec Makarewicz grounds out, scoring Logan. The Barons trailed 6-2 and could not get any closer the rest of the game.

Up next is Game 4 of the six-game series on Friday night. RHP Gabe Davis (0-1, 2.45) will go to the mound for the Barons and RHP Dawson Netz (3-1, 1.88) will take the mound for the Smokies. First pitch is at 7:00 pm (ET).







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

Rough First Costs Barons - Birmingham Barons

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