Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Walter Anderson Museum of Art

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a donation to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art prior to the Biloxi Shuckers' game on Friday night against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Biloxi Shuckers to bring even more literacy-focused programming to our community," said Mattie Codling, Executive Director of WAMA. "Their commitment to education and families aligns beautifully with our mission to inspire creativity and lifelong learning through the art of Walter Anderson."

WAMA opened in 1991 in historic Ocean Springs, MS, and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. WAMA's mission is to empower lifelong curiosity and connection to the natural world through the art of Walter Anderson and kindred artists. WAMA is dedicated to the celebration of the works of Walter Inglis Anderson (1903-1965), American master; and to his brothers, Peter Anderson (1901-1984), master potter and founder of Shearwater Pottery; and James McConnell Anderson (1907-1998), noted painter and ceramist.

Words + Wonder is a free program designed for children ages 0-5 and their caretakers. In partnership with the Jackson-George Regional Library System, WAMA welcomes families to the Museum every third Friday for storytime and creative play. In the last year, attendance for the program has increased by an incredible 1,050%, demonstrating a strong community desire for accessible early childhood enrichment experiences.

Thanks to the Shuckers' generous support, WAMA is now able to expand the program with the addition of "Storyteller Spotlight," a new quarterly Saturday event designed especially for working families who may not be able to attend weekday programs. Held from 10-11 am each quarter, Storyteller Spotlight invites families to meet a local storyteller, participate in hands-on activities, and explore the Museum's galleries together. These Saturday events are free and open to the public.

"We've been working on this partnership for over a year now and we love everything that the Walter Anderson Museum is doing to promote the arts and education," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. " We believe that kids should be involved in as many hobbies and interests as possible. We are thrilled to be able to support the Walter Anderson Museum and help them promote their mission."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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