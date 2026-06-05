Shuckers Split Doubleheader with Biscuits

Published on June 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tanner Gillis

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tanner Gillis(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (27-24) split a doubleheader with the Montgomery Biscuits (28-24) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The Shuckers won game one, 4-2, behind a dominant start from Tanner Gillis, but fell in game two, 4-3. With the split, the Shuckers remain a half-game back of the Biscuits for first place in the South Division with 18 games remaining in the half.

In game one, Blake Burke opened the scoring with an RBI triple in the first, and was followed by an RBI single from Mike Boeve, a sacrifice fly from Darrien Miller and an RBI single from Eric Brown Jr., making it 4-0. Both Biscuits runs came in the third on a solo home run from Noah Myers and a double steal that allowed Mac Horvath to score from third. On the mound, Tanner Gillis (1-2) became the fifth consecutive Shuckers starter to pitch into the sixth inning and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. Ryan Birchard also recorded his first professional save with a scoreless seventh inning. T.J. Nichols (0-1) took the loss for the Biscuits.

In game two, the Shuckers fell behind 2-0 through three with an RBI double from Daniel Vellojin in the second and an RBI groundout from Xavier Isaac in the third. In the fifth, the Biscuits made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly from Brayden Taylor and an RBI single from Xavier Isaac. The Shuckers struck back with an RBI single from Mark Coley II, an error on the play that allowed Jheremy Vargas to score and an RBI single from Dylan O'Rae, making it 4-3. In the seventh, the Shuckers had runners on second and third with two outs, but Tommy McCollum recorded a strikeout to finish his second save of the season. Michael Forret (6-0) earned the win for the Biscuits while Sam Garcia (1-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Dylan O'Rae (G2: 2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers across both games, and also recorded his 30 th stolen base of the season, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach the mark.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Yorman Galindez (0-1, 40.50) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Gary Gill Hill (2-0, 3.67) for the Biscuits. It's the fifth Friday Fireworks of the season, presented by Waste Pro, with fireworks beginning following the final out. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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