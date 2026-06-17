Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed in Series Opener on Tuesday

Published on June 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Tuesday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be made up on a date to be announced later in the series. Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game (excluding July 3 & 4), for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

The series continues on Wednesday with Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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