Columbus Rides Four-Run Fifth Inning, Rolls over Rocket City 5-3

Published on June 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (25-27) broke through an early pitching showcase with a four-run fifth inning to put away the Rocket City Trash Pandas in a 5-3 win on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: Rocket City starter Nate Snead and Columbus starting pitcher Herick Hernandez began the game with 4.0 scoreless innings, respectively. Columbus jumped on Snead in the fifth inning, beginning with an RBI single from Patrick Clohisy and three more RBIs from Luke Waddell, David McCabe, and Jordan Groshans. Rocket City got on the board in the sixth, but a solo home run from Adam Zebrowski (7) in the seventh restored the Stones four-run advantage at 5-1. The Trash Pandas threatened again in the seventh, scoring on an RBI single from Tucker Flint, and sacrifice fly from Kyren Paris, but Columbus turned a 9-3-6 double play in that sequence to get out of the inning. Rocket City brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but Luis Vargas (S,2) struck out the final two to slam the door.

Key Contributors: Hernandez (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) showed no rust in his first Double-A start since April 30 while Zebrowski (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Clohisy (2-for-4, RBI, 2 SB) provided the offensive spark. For Rocket City, Harold Coll (2-for-4, 2 2B) had the strongest offensive game.

Notable: Hernandez logged 11.0 scoreless innings with just two hits and 14 combined strikeouts over his last two Double-A starts. After beginning the season 7-for-17 in save chances, Columbus has gone 5-for-6 in its past 20 games. Clohisy recorded his fifth game with at least two stolen bases this season.

Next Game (Friday, June 5): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m. ET at Toyota Field. RHP Garrett Baumann (3-4, 6.27 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Joel Hurtado (4-1, 2.89 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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