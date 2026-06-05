Columbus Clingstones to Honor Chuck Williams with Bobblehead Night at Synovus Park

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones will honor longtime Columbus journalist and broadcaster Chuck Williams with a special bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, August 8 at Synovus Park.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Chuck Williams bobblehead, courtesy of Pit Boss, celebrating more than three decades of service to the Chattahoochee Valley. Williams spent nearly 30 years at the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer before joining WRBL News 3 in 2018, where he continues to cover the people, events, and stories that shape Columbus and the surrounding region.

"What an incredible honor, and certainly not one I expected," Williams said. "I'm not a player, and I'm definitely not the best mascot in all of Minor League Baseball like my dear friend Fuzzy. I'm just a fan. Like so many Clingstones fans, I show up nightly because I love having professional baseball in Columbus. I'm not sure who would want a Chuck Williams bobblehead, but if it represents all of us who have supported baseball in this community over the years, then I'm proud to be part of it."

Throughout his career, Williams has earned numerous honors for his reporting and journalism while becoming one of the most recognizable and respected voices in the Columbus community.

"Chuck Williams is certainly deserving of this honor because of his long and distinguished career serving the Columbus community," said Clingstones General Manager Pete Laven. "Beyond his impressive body of work as a journalist and broadcaster, Chuck was selected for this bobblehead because he represents the very best of our fan base. He embodies the passion, loyalty, and enthusiasm that define Clingstones fans and has been an unwavering champion for professional baseball in Columbus for many years."

For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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