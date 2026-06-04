Seventh Inning Breakout from Rocket City Sinks Stones in 3-1 Loss
Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL. - David McCabe slugged a solo home run that gave the Columbus Clingstones (24-27) an early 1-0 lead, but a three-run rally in the seventh, including a go-ahead, pinch-hit double by Mac McCroskey pushed the Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-25) in front and sent Columbus to a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.
Decisive Plays: McCabe scorched a solo home run (12) to right field that shot Columbus in front 1-0 in the first inning. Brett Sears worked a dominant 4.0 innings, striking out eight and holding the Pandas without a run. In the seventh, Julio Robaina allowed a walk and a single to put the go-ahead runs on base, and a pinch-hit, two-run double from McCroskey gave the Trash Pandas their first lead of the series, 2-1. A wild pitch from Tyler LaPorte would add the third run of the inning. Luke Murphy managed two runners in scoring position in the ninth, striking out Logan Braunschweig to end the game.
Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-3, HR, RBI) powered the Clingstones only offensive run, while Sears (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO) shined in his return to the Clingstones. For Rocket City, McCroskey (1-for-1, 2B, 2 RBI) delivered the decisive swing while starter Austin Gordon (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) produced a quality start.
Notable: McCabe recorded his first home run since May 16 vs. Knoxville. Sears finished one strikeout shy of his career high of nine strikeouts, set on April 29, 2025, with Class-A Augusta. The Columbus pitching staff recorded 13 strikeouts, marking its ninth game this season with 13 or more strikeouts.
Next Game (Thursday, June 4): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m. ET at Toyota Field. LHP Herick Hernandez (0-1, 1.83 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Nate Snead (0-1, 7.36 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 9): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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