Dunham Homers, But Clingstones Roll Past Rocket City in Series Opener

Published on June 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-25) returned home Tuesday night and dropped the opener of a six-game homestand, falling 11-3 to the Columbus Clingstones (24-26) at Toyota Field. Columbus piled up 17 hits in the victory, the most allowed by Rocket City in a game this season. Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas remain just a half-game out of first place in the Southern League's North Division.

The Clingstones wasted no time getting on the board against Trash Pandas starter Ryan Costeiu (L, 5-2). Patrick Clohisy and David McCabe opened the game with walks, and after a pair of stolen bases by Clohisy, McCabe drove in the game's first run on a fielder's choice. Archer Brookman followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 before Costeiu escaped the inning with a strikeout after throwing 31 pitches.

Columbus added two more runs in the second inning. A catcher's interference opened the frame, and Clohisy later delivered an RBI double before another fielder's choice plated a run to extend the lead to 4-0. Costeiu exited after 1.2 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits while walking two and striking out two in his 10th start of the season.

The Clingstones continued to add on against reliever Jose Gonzalez. Clohisy struck again with a two-run double in the third inning to make it 6-0, and former UAB standout Logan Braunschweig followed with a two-run single in the fourth to push the lead to 8-0.

Rocket City finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth against Columbus starter Drue Hackenberg (W, 1-0). Tucker Flint led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, and Cole Fontenelle followed with a single. After two outs, a throwing error allowed Flint to score from third and put the Trash Pandas on the board. Elijah Dunham then provided the biggest swing of the night, blasting a two-run homer with a 109 mph exit velocity over the Rock Porch in right field to trim the deficit to 8-3.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Columbus answered with two more runs in the sixth. Adam Zebrowski doubled home a run, and Brookman added his second RBI single of the night to extend the lead to 10-3.

The Clingstones capped the scoring in the ninth inning when Jordan Groshans lined an RBI double to make it 11-3. Groshans, who made his Major League debut with Miami in 2022, is the brother of former Trash Pandas catcher Jaxx Groshans.

Gonzalez was charged with six earned runs over 3.1 innings, allowing six hits while striking out one. Bryce Osmond followed with 2.2 scoreless innings, though both inherited runners scored. He allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out three. Efrain Contreras worked the final 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one.

Clohisy, Groshans, Brookman, and Braunschweig each collected three hits for Columbus. Dunham led the Rocket City offense, going 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season. Fontenelle also finished 2-for-4, while Raudi Rodriguez reached base twice on a pair of walks.

The Trash Pandas and Columbus meet again on Wednesday night for game two of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 6.38) starting for Rocket City against RHP Brett Sears (2-1, 3.22) for Columbus. Fans can watch the games on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Faith Night with Undivided Worship: The worship team from Undivided Worship will perform from 5:00-6:30 pm, creating a special evening of faith, fellowship, and baseball at the ballpark.







Southern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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