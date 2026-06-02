Trash Pandas, Biscuits to Complete Suspended Contest on June 16

Published on June 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced a schedule update for Tuesday, June 16, when they host the Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field. The clubs will first complete the suspended game from Sunday, June 1 at DABOS Park, which was halted due to weather in the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied 1-1. The suspended game will resume at 5:05 pm, with the regularly scheduled contest to follow as a full nine-inning game. All gates will open at 4:00 pm.

The Trash Pandas begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night at Toyota Field, welcoming the Atlanta Braves affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones, through Sunday. To view our Homestand Highlights, click HERE. Tickets are available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 1, 2026

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