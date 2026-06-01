Pensacola Blue Wahoos vs Chattanooga Lookouts June 2-7, 2026 - Homestand Highlights

Published on June 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







June 2: Doggone Tuesday. Bring your four-legged best friend out to the ballpark for a tail-waggin' good time! Every ticket comes loaded with a hot dog, chips, and a drink. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the game with your pup right by your side. Presented by Petland | Hot dogs provided by Pepsi & Circle K.

June 3: The Blue Wahoos soar into action as their high-flying, aviation-themed alter ego, the Pensacola Sky Jockeys! Buckle up for a night of sky-high energy, big-time plays, and unbeatable ballpark vibes. And to top it all off? Enjoy rotating chicken wing specials all season long! Presented by Home Base Veteran and Family Care. Summer Wednesday Fireworks return for the first time in 2026!

June 4: It's business on the field and a full-on party in the stands as the Blue Wahoos transform into their wild and fun-loving alter ego, the Pensacola Mullets! Get ready for big plays, bigger personalities, and a night packed with energy. Enjoy awesome drink specials all season long! Presented by Lewis Bear.

June 5: Fridays just got even better! Be one of the 1,000 fans at every Friday home game and score an exclusive premium giveaway item. This Week's Giveaway is a Blue Wahoos Visor courtesy of Maynard's Donuts.

June 6: Light up your Saturdays at the ballpark! After every Saturday home game, the sky over Pensacola Bay comes alive with a dazzling fireworks show you won't want to miss. Grab your seat, stay for the show, and end the night with a bang! Presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union.

June 7: We're proud to celebrate our heroes! Active duty military members and veterans receive free standing room only tickets, so bring the whole crew out for a day at the ballpark. And for the kids? The fun doesn't stop when the game ends. Kids can run the bases and play catch on the field for an unforgettable postgame experience! Presented by Great Clips & WKRG News5. Gulf Winds Credit Union members and military personnel receive 10% off their ticket purchase. Presented By Gulf Winds Credit Union. Calling all Rizzler's! Leave your brain at the door and skibidi on down to Blue Wahoos Stadium for Brainrot Night on 6/7! We're celebrating all the chaotic, meme-fueled nonsense taking over your feed with a night full of sigma vibes, Fanum tax energy, and absolutely zero aura loss. No thoughts, just baseball.







Southern League Stories from June 1, 2026

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