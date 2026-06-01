Playoff Race Heats up with Star Wars Night, ZOOperstars Appearance

Published on June 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers welcome the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) to Keesler Federal Park for a six-game series in a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Southern League Division Series. It also marks the penultimate homestand of the first half, which will award two of the four spots in the Southern League playoffs, set to begin in September. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: STRAWBERRY BISCUIT BALLS WITH SWEET GLAZE (SERVED AT LIGHTHOUSE PIER)

TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a speciality Shuckers t-shirt. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. The Shuckers will also celebrate and honor the legacy of Lou Gehrig on Lou Gehrig Day.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. Over 3,000 youth baseball players from across the Coast will also be in attendance for Showtime Sports Night before competing in the Shuckers Gulf Coast Championship presented by the Biloxi Shuckers.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Victor Abendano at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 6:35 p.m.

It's the fifth Friday Fireworks of the season, presented by Waste Pro, with fireworks beginning following the final out.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 6:05 p.m.

In a galaxy not so far away (a.k.a. Biloxi)... It's Star Wars night! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Grogu Brewers and Star Wars-themed bobblehead presented by Colonial Trailways! Fans are also encouraged to dress in costumes for the night. The Shuckers will also wear Star Wars-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off following the game. Proceeds from the auction will support Gulfport High School's Team Fusion Robotics Club, helping in their efforts to provide 3D-printed prosthetic limbs for amputees throughout Central and Latin America as part of the Step Forward project.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 5:05 p.m.

It's Schooner's birthday on a Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick!! Join your favorite seagull and the world-famous ZOOperstars for a fun-filled night at the ballpark! With characters such as Ken Giraffey, Jr., Nolan Rhino and Harry Canary, the ZOOperstars are a one-of-a-kind, hilarious mascot inflatable entertainment show that fans of all ages love to watch. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.