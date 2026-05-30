Shuckers Tie Franchise Record for Stolen Bases in Win over Clingstones

Published on May 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Matthew Wood on game night

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Matthew Wood on game night(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers struck for nine runs to clinch a win over the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park on Friday Night. The Shuckers were fueled by a franchise record-tying eight stolen bases and three multi-run innings to secure their first win of the series.

The Clingstones broke the seal on the contest in the first when David McCabe drove in a run. Mike Boeve brought the game to a tie with an RBI-groundout in the third before Darrien Miller made it 4-1 on a 3-RBI single. It was just the second hit of that caliber in Shuckers franchise history. Mike Boeve continued to balloon Biloxi's lead in the fifth with an RBI base hit of his own, followed by a Matthew Wood sacrifice fly to make it 6-1. Columbus cut the deficit in half with a 2-RBI knock by Patrick Clohisy in the home half of that same frame. The Shuckers then strung together three more runs in the ninth with Dylan O'Rae scoring on an error by Ambioris Tavarez, Eduardo Garcia getting a sacrifice fly, and a double steal of second and home to plate Mark Coley II.

Darrien Miller (1-for-2, 3rbi) and Mike Boeve (1-for-2, 2rbi) made the biggest dents on the box score racking up multiple RBIs. Seven different Shuckers stole bases with Mark Coley II representing the lone player with a pair of swiped bags.

Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski (6.0ip, 5k) worked into the sixth inning for the third straight start and has punched out 19 batters over those three appearances. The Shuckers bullpen was also shutdown, with Jesus Broca (1.0ip, 0r, 2k), Ryan Birchard (1.0ip, 0r, 1k) and Mark Manfredi Sr. (1.0ip, 0r, 3k) all posting shutout performances.

The Shuckers can even and potentially take the series lead when they do battle in a doubleheader with the Clingstones on Saturday evening at Synovus Park. Bishop Letson (0-3, 6.66) will get the start for game one against Lucas Braun (0-2, 7.20). with Jaron DeBerry on the bump for game two versus Ian Mejia (0-2, 7.20) for Columbus. First pitch for the first contest will commence at 4:05 p.m. with the nightcap to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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