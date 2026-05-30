Paris Delivers in the Rain as Trash Pandas Even Series

Published on May 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-23) scored two runs during a driving rainstorm in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits (26-22), 5-3, on Friday night at DABOS Park. The victory evened the six-game series at two games apiece.

Rocket City broke the tie in dramatic fashion in the ninth. With rain pouring down, the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with one out entirely via walks against Montgomery reliever Tommy McCollum (L, 2-3). After striking out Cole Fontenelle for the second out, McCollum jumped ahead of Kyren Paris 0-2. Paris battled back to a full count before looping a two-run single into center field, scoring Nick Rodriguez and Raudi Rodriguez to give Rocket City a 5-3 lead.

The Trash Pandas created scoring opportunities throughout the night and struck first in the second inning. Paris singled to open the frame, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a J.J. D'Orazio groundout, making it 1-0.

Rocket City added another run in the third. Nick Rodriguez singled and advanced to third on an errant throw from first baseman Xavier Isaac. Gustavo Campero then hit into a fielder's choice, bringing Rodriguez home and extending the lead to 2-0.

The Trash Pandas pushed their advantage to 3-0 in the fifth inning, though they missed a chance for more. David Calabrese and Harold Coll opened the inning with singles before Nick Rodriguez delivered a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Calabrese. Rocket City ultimately stranded the bases loaded.

Meanwhile, Joel Hurtado continued his outstanding stretch on the mound. Entering the game with three consecutive victories and a 1.27 ERA across four May starts, the Angels' No. 23 prospect navigated traffic in each of the first two innings before surrendering a solo home run to Brayden Taylor in the third that trimmed the lead to 3-1.

Rain began falling in the sixth inning as Hurtado recorded his fifth strikeout before Isaac reached on a Fontenelle error. Following a popout, Will Simpson launched a two-run homer to left-center field, tying the game at 3-3. Hurtado departed after 5.2 innings, allowing three runs-only one earned-on eight hits while walking none and striking out five.

Lucas Mahlstedt followed with 1.1 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out two. Chris Cortez worked around a walk in the eighth inning and escaped with the help of a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play at second base.

The rain intensified heading into the ninth inning, but play continued until McCollum uncorked his second wild pitch of the inning. Grounds crews halted play for 17 minutes to address the field conditions before action resumed. After Paris delivered the go-ahead hit, Luke Murphy (S, 9) closed out the victory despite allowing a double off the wall in right-center field. Murphy struck out two and earned his ninth consecutive save. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 appearances, spanning 11.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Nick Rodriguez led the offense by going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, raising his series hit total to eight. Calabrese added a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored. Despite stranding 11 runners and finishing just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, Rocket City found the timely hit it needed in the ninth to secure the win.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits meet again on Saturday night at DABOS Park for game five of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP Ryan Johnson (0-0, 0.00) starting for the Trash Pandas opposite RHP Santiago Suarez (1-1, 5.93) for the Biscuits. Fans can watch the games on Bally Sports Live, https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMLB.tv&c=E,1,WMuJV2eWAwMi-EthEnK9_AYVazVDpJMHyscidQQRKEMrVDH1Ztk4OMtD9IvaC_MiQzIY13bq54bqEmYazSXK3wX49rd7Z4mCejMgzoqo028fCg,,&typo=1, and https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMiLB.tv&c=E,1,mMGMQg3pDZvqw-rgTFIKCoU21Xlhe8oCe3CGHGhMATdqhkX5RqUX2xQ_K5vF37qus7Z0VgyJo4n32nz_lJEIOrymAsTMwcTa0hV8h3foQ6DzfA,,&typo=1, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field for a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones, June 2-7.

Tickets are available starting at just $8. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2ftrashpandasgroups.com&c=E,1,tre64qMV5Wh81SoMcPf1uzK5Io7bY6Pjid7dPwWRLTHUMmbdHe75WUi_Wk1ERawtBk-eOyhXsVT0s6U-DEH7OBiYklKL2N5VJBweD6CrZtU6t_BexkLkdjY,&typo=1 or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.