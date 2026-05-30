Blue Wahoos Edge Barons, 3-2, With Late Unearned Run

Published on May 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons lost 3-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,261 at Regions on Friday night. The game was tied at 2-2, and an unearned run gave the Blue Wahoos the winning run.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch cruised for four innings. The Blue Wahoos scored their two runs in the fifth off Palisch. The crafty lefty pitched five innings, giving up only three hits, two earned runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Jacob Heatherly (0-1, 3.00) took the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings, giving up a hit, a run, no earned runs, and a walk with three strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no hits and no runs. Jarold Rosado pitched the ninth, giving up no runs, three walks, and a strikeout.

The Barons (19-29) scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning, Samuel Zavala doubled off the right field wall. Colby Shelton moved Zavala to third on a groundout. Alec Makarewicz hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Zavala, and the Barons led 1-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Zavala walked. Anthony DePino was hit by a pitch. Calvin Harris walked to load the bases. Jeral Perez walked, scoring Zavala. The Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the fifth inning for Pensacola (25-24), Ian Lewis Jr walked along with Garret Forrester. Jay Beshears double-tied the game at 2-2, scoring Lewis Jr and Forrester on the play.

In the top of the seventh inning, Forrester singled. Beshears walked. Emaarion Boyd's sacrifice bunt moved Forrester to third base, but a throwing error on the Barons pitcher scored Forrester, and the Blue Wahoos took the 3-2 lead.

For the Barons, Zavala had a hit, scored two runs, and a walk. Up next, the Barons will go with recent call-up RHP Gabe Davis (0-0, -.--) against Pensacola starter Karson Milbrandt (4-1, 1.06) at Regions Field at 6:30 pm on Saturday.







Southern League Stories from May 29, 2026

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